5 real-life siblings currently working for WWE

There are still a number of family members working for WWE.

Many family members have been given the opportunity to work together on-screen.

Wrestling isn't a team sport, it's a career choice that can sometimes be a lonely one, since more often than not every wrestler is competing against each other in order to prove that they are the best.

Whilst many wrestlers have made the move to WWE alone and have been forced to climb through WWE's ranks whilst also making friends with their competition, others have been able to take their best friend on that journey with them.

Whilst this doesn't happen often, there are many WWE stars who have signed to the company alongside their sibling, which means that the long road of WWE has been a lot less lonely.

Whilst the likes of Matt and Jeff Hardy, Cody Rhodes and Goldust and a number of other siblings have left WWE in recent years, there are still a number of siblings left working for WWE at present.

#5. The Usos

The Usos were introduced to the company by former star Umaga and have taken to wrestling like fish in water, as former Tag Team Champions, The Usos have proved to be one of the great real-brother tag teams in the same league as The Hardys and The Young Bucks.

Coming from the same family as WWE stars Roman Reigns and their father Rikishi, Jimmy and Jey Uso already had wrestling in their blood and even though the two men have had their own issues outside of the ring in recent years, they have continued to light up the Tag Team Division on SmackDown. Jimmy has also had a number of cameos on Total Divas alongside his wife and former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.

Interestingly, The Usos seem to have the best chemistry with The New Day, who they continue to do battle with on a regular basis.

