5 Real-life WWE couples who were separated by the creative team

Many real-life couples have been split by WWE's creative team.

Some of these affected couples have now ended their relationships.

Over the years WWE has seen a number of wrestling couples get together whilst part of the company. The likes of The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, AJ Lee and CM Punk, and even Brock Lesnar and Sable all starting relationships after meeting in WWE.

Although several of these couples have gone on to marry and even welcome children, unfortunately some have failed the test of time. Relationships in WWE are sometimes formed out of convenience and when stars are split up on different brands it can cause a number of issues.

WWE's creative team has split a number of couples in the past and it's worth noting that many of these romances have struggled after the two parties were split between brands.

Of course, the company isn't solely responsible for the breakdown of these relationships. However, there are only a select few couples that have been split across brands, and many of these affected couples have since announced their breakup.

#5. Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy

It was common knowledge throughout their time in NXT that Buddy Murphy and Alexa Bliss were in a relationship, but the company opted to split the duo up when Bliss was sent up to SmackDown back in 2016.

Bliss became one of the standout stars on the brand that year, whilst Murphy was missing from WWE TV for over a year before he returned and made the move over to 205 Live. The couple was added to the cast of Total Divas where it was made apparent that there were some issues with them moving towards their wedding.

It didn't come as much of a surprise when it was revealed that the beginning of 2019 that the couple decided to end their relationship. At present, there is no public update on who either star is dating.

