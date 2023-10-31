5 real-life WWE backstage altercations (and who broke them up)

WWE Superstars are supposed to take out their aggression in the scripted confines of an arena packed with thousands of fans. However, on rare occasions, the on-screen tension can spill over into the backstage area and lead to real-life incidents behind the scenes.

In 2013, one wrestler got so angry at his match being cut short that he confronted Triple H. Two years later, J&J Security members Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury stepped in to stop two heavyweights from exchanging punches backstage.

In this article, let's take a look at five unscripted altercations that took place away from the ring. We'll also find out why the disagreements happened and who intervened to prevent things from getting out of hand.

#5. Randy Orton broke up Daniel Bryan and Triple H's WWE altercation

On June 17, 2013, Randy Orton defeated Daniel Bryan on RAW via referee's decision after Bryan was deemed unable to continue. The Leader of the Yes! Movement lost feeling in his arms during the match after an awkward landing at ringside. Concerned about the superstar's health, Triple H told referee Chad Patton through a headset to stop the bout.

Bryan wrote about the backstage aftermath of the incident in his 2015 book, Yes!: My Improbable Journey to the Main Event of WrestleMania. The popular star revealed he was "furious" when he got back through the curtain, so much so that he squared up to Triple H.

Another referee, John Cone, told WWE's website that Orton pulled Bryan away from The Game to calm the situation down.

#4. Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury broke up The Big Show and Ryback's WWE altercation

In 2015, Ryback retained the Intercontinental Championship against The Big Show and The Miz at several live events. On one occasion, Show fell asleep in his bus and almost missed the start of their Triple Threat match.

On his Ryback TV YouTube channel, Ryback recalled how he felt disrespected by his opponent's poor timekeeping. When Big Show woke up, The Big Guy confronted him and both men said some "not-so-nice words" to each other.

Ryback claimed his seven-foot rival was "ready to strike" before other wrestlers, including producers Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble, broke things up. He also clarified that the disagreement was a one-off and they usually got along well.

#3. Triple H and Vince McMahon broke up Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho's WWE altercation

At SummerSlam 2016, Chris Jericho famously confronted Brock Lesnar backstage. The Beast Incarnate legitimately busted Randy Orton open in the main event with a series of elbow strikes. Unaware that the brutal finish was scripted, Jericho got in Lesnar's face when he walked through the curtain.

The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla said on the True Geordie Podcast that he was "literally nose-to-nose" with Lesnar. Triple H and Vince McMahon were seated in the backstage area after the match. The WWE higher-ups quickly got in between the two men before explaining to Jericho that the finish was planned.

#2. Bad News Brown broke up Dynamite Kid and Jacques Rougeau's WWE altercation

Tom Billington, better known as Dynamite Kid, developed a reputation as a bully behind the scenes. In 1988, the Englishman punched and kicked fellow WWE star Jacques Rougeau backstage, prompting the French-Canadian to plot revenge.

The next time they saw each other, Rougeau knocked Dynamite Kid's teeth out after hitting him in the face with a roll of quarters. Wrestling legend Mick Foley said on Dark Side of the Ring that Dynamite was "never the same guy" after the incident.

In an interview with Title Match Wrestling, Bad News Brown claimed he threatened to kill Jacques and Raymond Rougeau if the fight continued. According to Brown, he threw one of the Rougeau brothers up against a wall and told them to "get the hell out of here."

#1. Jerry Lawler broke up Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels' WWE altercation

No list of behind-the-scenes fights is complete without Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. This entry is based on the 1997 incident when Michaels implied during a RAW promo that Hart was having an affair with WWE Diva Sunny.

Road Dogg, a member of the roster at the time, spoke in an interview with WSI about the fight that followed Michaels' unscripted remark. He said the real-life rivals got each other in a "shoot lock-up" backstage. However, no punches were thrown and the altercation died down once Jerry Lawler separated the two men.

For the record, Hart and Sunny have always maintained they were only friends and nothing more.

Do you have any backstage altercation stories to share? Let us know in the comments section below.

