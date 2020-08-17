5 Real-life WWE couples who were champions at the same time

Real-life relationships among WWE Superstars have been a common point of discussion among WWE fans. There have been numerous couples throughout the history of WWE, and Vince McMahon hasn't hesitated in using their relationships for storylines as well.

Who doesn't want their partners to succeed, right? But what could be better than you and your partner reaching the top of the mountain at the same time? The same has been the case for a few WWE couples who both enjoyed being champions in the company at the same time.

So without further ado, let's take a look at five real-life WWE couples who were champions at the same time. Be sure to comment down and let us know your favorite WWE couple among the ones mentioned in the list.

#5 Seth Rollins (WWE Univeral Champion) and Becky Lynch (WWE RAW Women's Champion)

One of the biggest "power couples" in modern-day WWE, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have had an amazing relationship, which was made public by them in 2019. The winners of the 2019 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches respectively rose to the top together and walked out of WrestleMania 35 with championship gold around their waist.

WWE then decided to use their highly popular real-life relationship in the storyline as well. Seth and Becky started appearing on-screen together and even defended their titles together at Extreme Rules 2019 in a "Winner Takes All" match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, where they defended their titles successfully.

The couple got engaged in August 2019 and earlier this year, in May 2020, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on Monday Night RAW, in a highly emotional segment. With Seth Rollins being a heel in his Monday Night Messiah gimmick, WWE did not acknowledge his real-life relationship with Becky at that time, but the couple continues to share details about their love life on social media with their fans.