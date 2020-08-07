5 real-life WWE couples who teamed together at WrestleMania

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, it's where some of the company's most memorable match-ups take place. Over the years, there have also been a lucky few couples who have been able to team together as part of the show as well.

Whilst there are a number of real-life WWE couples who have teamed together on-screen, which includesBecky Lynch and Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, there are only a select few who have been able to work together at WrestleMania.

This is a list of all of the couples who have been given the opportunity to team with their spouse at the biggest show of the year.

#5. Marc Mero and Sable - WrestleMania 14

Before Sable married Brock Lesnar in 2006, the former Women's Champion was married to fellow WWE star Marc Mero. It was her ex-husband who introduced her to the wrestling business and Sable went on to be his manager in the early stages of her WWE career.

Mero suffered an injury in 1997 and was forced onto the sidelines for a number of months, which is where Sable was able to gain some popularity of her own. This meant that she Mero returned to WWE and the couple stepped into a feud with Luna and Goldust, it was Sable who was the dominant force in the team.

The score was settled at WrestleMania 14 when Sable and Mero teamed up to take on Luna and Goldust and it was a Sable bomb, from the former Champion to Luna, that picked up the victory for her team.

This was the beginning of the end for the couple since just a few short months later, Sable turned on her husband and decided to go it alone.