5 Reasons why AJ Styles is Drew McIntyre's next opponent for the WWE Championship 

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Riddle, Keith Lee, and 'the phenomenal' AJ Styles took each other on in a fantastic triple threat clash to determine who faces Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship next.

At the end of the match, it was AJ Styles who was determined to be the next opponent for Drew McIntyre and his WWE Championship, and honestly, few can complain about the said outcome.

But why he was chosen ahead of the rest of the stacked entire RAW roster is a question many are asking.

We shall answer the question for you, across 5 points in this article.

#5 Because AJ Styles is a heel and Drew McIntyre is a babyface

Is there anything I can’t do this week? Captain a massive victory over #TeamSmackdown at #SurvivorSeries (mostly by myself entirely) and then a HUGE win on #WWERaw without any help or distractions just plain focus! Guys, I’m really getting into my groove. https://t.co/O9fWU6CF0h — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) November 24, 2020

Many feel that the idea of a heel taking on a babyface is outdated in the year 2020, but the most obvious reason why AJ Styles edged out on the competition i.e Riddle and Keith Lee to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship is, honestly, because he is a heel and the other two not-so gentlemen are babyfaces.

And what a great heel AJ Styles is! He is not someone that plays with the mind like Randy Orton does, or bullies those he considers to be his inferior, like Roman Reigns. No, AJ Styles is a performer who throws tantrums to the extent that when he's carried out of the ring by his giant associate he almost appears to be a wailing baby.

WWE wants Drew McIntyre to be cheered when he goes up against someone who has been portrayed as cowardly, willing to take the easy way out. Of course, the crowd noises right now are piped in, but imagine how excited a live crowd would be for such a match.