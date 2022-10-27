Bray Wyatt made an epic return to WWE television at Extreme Rules 2022. The former Universal Champion was rumored to show up for weeks prior to the event. There were special clues and easter eggs showing up online and even on television, which spread like wildfire.

Fans did their best to decode the secret messages often hidden in QR codes, while other bizarre incidents took place periodically. These incidents included lights going out in the arena briefly or "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane mysteriously playing in the arena during commercial breaks.

Now that the beloved yet horrifying superstar has returned to World Wrestling Entertainment, many fans are wondering what's next. A lot of guesswork and theories have been plastered all over social media over who he may battle and who he may align himself with.

One person who The Eater Of Worlds has a lot of history with is Alexa Bliss. Many fans are hoping to see the two reunite after their memorable time together. Can the two make ammends? Should they unite now that Bray is back in WWE?

Below are 5 reasons why Alexa Bliss should join forces with Bray Wyatt.

#5. They have history together

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt are far from strangers to one another. Bliss was initially used as a pawn in the rivalry between Wyatt and Braun Strowman back in 2020. The Eater Of Worlds knew that Alexa was a figure of Braun's affection and used it to manipulate the big man.

Over time, however, it was Bliss who came infatuated with Wyatt. Alexa went into a trance and soon became the spookier version fans grew to learn about throughout 2020 and 2021. She was aligned with Wyatt until WrestleMania 37 when she shockingly distracted The Fiend and cost him a win against Randy Orton. The two haven't been seen together since.

Given their history together, the two reuniting certainly feels plausible. While the two had an ugly split at WrestleMania, there's no reason why the two couldn't reconcile. Some of the most bitter of enemies have put their differences aside to team up in the past and these two may very well do the same thing.

#4. Alexa Bliss seems lost in the shuffle

Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Alexa Bliss has been in a weird spot throughout 2022. After weeks of vignettes promoting her return to television featuring her in therapy dealing with her issues, she returned by defeating Sonya Deville. She floated around not doing much after until after SummerSlam.

Following the SummerSlam event, Damage CTRL began to take over WWE RAW. As a result, Bliss united with Asuka and Bianca Belair to fight off the group. Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out well and Bliss was put on WWE's injured reserve list.

Something has been missing for Bliss since she returned to WWE this year. She's not The Goddess, but she isn't the creepy possessed Fiendess either. At this point, she might not have a character at all.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion has lost in the shuffle and fans don't seem to be giving her the same attention they once did. Reuniting with Wyatt may excite the audience, but more importantly, it might give Alexa the spark and identity she's been missing.

#3. Bray may need help against his mysterious opposition

Things have been more than a little confusing since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. While his return that night was celebrated, he later appeared on Friday Night SmackDown in a manner nobody can quite explain.

Wyatt cut an impassioned promo, thanking fans for always supporting him. As his promo segment came to a close, a mysterious figure taunted him via video. Most recently, a figure known as Uncle Howdy appeared again. There's a lot of fan speculation, with some believing these interruptions are a manifestation of Bray's own personality. Others believe a stable may either be looking to unite with him or make him their target.

If this Uncle Howdy character is actually a threat to Wyatt, Bray may need help. This is especially true if there's an enemy faction, as some believe. Alexa Bliss and Bray could reunite to fend off whatever demons are coming for The Eater Of Worlds. Alexa could be especially useful if the enemy side has a female threat of some kind.

#2. SmackDown could use the boost in their women's division

A more practical reason why Alexa Bliss should reunite with Bray Wyatt comes down to the fact that she'd likely be moved to Friday Night SmackDown. While the blue brand is a great show, the female roster is relatively limited at the moment.

WWE SmackDown has Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, Xia Li, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville as full-time competitors. Zelina, B-Fab, Scarlett, and Maxxine Dupri are in managerial roles, although they will likely compete eventually. Additionally, Charlotte Flair, Aliyah, Sasha Banks, and Naomi are all away from television for a variety of reasons.

The brand could use some fresh blood to help strengthen the division. Alexa Bliss' move to SmackDown would mean she could be reunited with Bray Wyatt while also giving the blue brand's women's division a much-needed boost. If nothing else, it'll be temporary relief while the stars hopefully return to action in the coming weeks and months.

#1. Bray Wyatt is allegedly forming a faction

Bray Wyatt

As noted, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Bray Wyatt forming a faction. Many believe the "Wyatt6" often used by the cryptic star on social media is alluding to an upcoming stable of some kind.

Bray Wyatt is no stranger to stables and surrounding himself with others. In another life, The Eater Of Worlds was part of The New Nexus. He later had a partnership with Eli Cottonwood. Fans remember his time leading The Wyatt Family fondly as well.

The creepy but beloved Wyatt's most recent on-air relationship was with Alexa Bliss. If he is starting a faction of some kind, his former partner in crime joining the group would make a lot of sense. Who knows, there's a chance Erick Rowan from The Wyatt Family could also join the cause. Having two of his closest confidantes from the past by his side in 2022 may make for a stronger and deadlier Bray Wyatt.

