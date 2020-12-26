Big E defeated Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match to win the Intercontinental Championship on the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown. The show was undoubtedly a pretty eventful one, unlike most WWE shows around the holiday season during most years. With multiple big Championship matches on SmackDown, one of them was bound to see a title change.

Big E is now the new Intercontinental Champion, bolstering his stock as a singles star on SmackDown. The match was pretty fun, with lots of shenanigans in and around the ring. Zayn nearly escaped with the IC title, but the former New Day member emerged victorious.

There might be several ways WWE could go with Big E with the Intercontinental Championship, as well as Sami Zayn without the title. These are exciting times for SmackDown and this article will look at the purpose of the switch and the potential of Big E's reign as Champion.

Here are five possible reasons why Big E won the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn on the Christmas Day episode of SmackDown.

#5 A possible Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania between SmackDown's biggest stars - Big E and Roman Reigns

Putting my prediction out now.

Big E beats Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

Big E then wins the Royal Rumble as the Intercontinental Champion which works as an amazing tribute to Pat Patterson ☝️



Big E vs Roman Reigns

"Ultimate Challenge" 20 Years On.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0V9UBUeSkE — Generation Zed (@GenerationZed1) December 19, 2020

It is a possibility that WWE stacks next year's WrestleMania to the degree that one match might feature multiple Championships. It would make the main event of the show even bigger if two titles were on the line in a Winner Takes All stipulation. It would be a tribute to one of the biggest matches in 'Mania history.

Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6 was for the WWE Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships, with Warrior ending the show with both titles in his arms. This could be the fate of the SmackDown main event at The Show of Shows, featuring Big E and Roman Reigns.

Big E remains one of the best possible opponents for the current Universal Champion at WrestleMania and he could pay tribute to the late, great Pat Patterson by winning the Royal Rumble Match as the Intercontinental Champion. It would instantly make the secondary belt as big a deal as it was in the early 1990s.

Roman Reigns vs. Big E for two titles would be a huge main event for WrestleMania 37 and a great match for the former New Day member to win the Universal title. Without The Rock in the picture, this might be the biggest possible match SmackDown could present at 'Mania.