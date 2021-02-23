5 reasons why Bobby Lashley should become the WWE Champion 

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley had possibly his most dominant showing since he returned to WWE in 2018. Despite losing his United States Championship, Lashley emerged from the show looking better than ever. He took down WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and cost him the title in the process.

On the ubsequent episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Lashley will indeed challenge The Miz for the WWE Championship next week. With so much momentum behind him, it's only natural that many fans believe that Lashley will have a memorable road to WrestleMania 37.

Many viewers are also predicting he might win his first WWE Championship sooner rather than later. Now that WWE has finally pulled the trigger on a monster push for Bobby Lashley, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he's holding the WWE Championship next Monday night.

There are several reasons why Lashley winning the WWE Championship would be best for business. Please share your thoughts on his potential victory in the comments section below.

#5 Bobby Lashley winning the WWE Championship makes logical and narrative sense

Bobby Lashley has attacked Drew McIntyre.



It seems we may get Lashley vs. McIntyre at WrestleMania?#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/OlCiYJTQiT — CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) February 22, 2021

Bobby Lashley dropped the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber because WWE has bigger plans for him on the road to WrestleMania 37. That's the reason why the company booked Lashley to brutalize The Scottish Warrior.

This week on WWE RAW, MVP, on Bobby Lashley's behalf, revealed that he struck a deal with The Miz. He stated that if Lashley helped The A-Lister win the WWE Championship, The Miz would have to give him a title shot. By the end of the show, this match was officially booked for next week.

This development has progresed the narrative toward the logical outcome of Lashley capturing the coveted WWE Championship. While there's a good chance he might walk out as the champion next Monday, he could also win the gold at Fastlane 2021. In that case, the initial title match might end with some outside interference to draw the feud out.

Eventually, McIntyre could come for the payback and challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. While this outcome may seem like a logical path, one never knows what the WWE creative team has in store for the fans.