Elimination Chamber Results: Edge makes WrestleMania decision; Shocking finish sees new Champion crowned

WWE Elimination Chamber kicked off with the Elimination Chamber match to decide who gets to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The kickoff show saw John Morrison beat Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Elias to replace Keith Lee in the US Title match later in the night.

SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match

Cesaro and Daniel Bryan were set to start the match and the winner of the match would go on to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship later in the night. Cesaro had the early lead but took a knee to the face before he and Bryan traded uppercuts.

Cesaro was caught in an armbar before he lifted Bryan with the hold locked in but failed to get a pin. King Corbin joined the match and attacked Cesaro and Bryan and hit two Deep Sixes before getting a near fall on Bryan.

Corbin attacked Bryan's knees and sent him knee first into Uso's chamber pod as well the ring post. Sami Zayn was the next one in and he tried to lock himself in the pod for safety before Cesaro went in the back of the cage and took him out.

Zayn went for a Helluva kick on Bryan who sidestepped and Sami went crashing into the plexiglass. Zayn tried to climb the cage but Cesaro got up there and sent him back down at Elimination Chamber.

Cesaro eliminated King Corbin before Kevin Owens joined the match. Sami Zayn tried to ally with his old friend but Owens took him down and hit a superkick. Zayn, Bryan, and Cesaro were in the corners and Owens hit them with Cannonballs before they all hit their finishers on Zayn.

Jey Uso was the last one to enter the ring and Owens went straight for him. Owens eliminated Sami Zayn and while Zayn was leaving the chamber, Uso caught Owens' arm on the cage door at Elimination Chamber.