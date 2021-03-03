5 Reasons why Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship should happen at WrestleMania 37

With WrestleMania 37 just five weeks away, it feels like we are heading towards a Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre clash for the WWE Championship. During this week's WWE RAW, Lashley defeated The Miz to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his 16-year career.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre ended his rivalry with Sheamus in an absolute banger that saw The Scottish Warrior come up victorious. With The A-Lister out of the title picture for good, McIntyre would be gunning to win back the championship that Lashley cost him.

For the last few months, fans have been clamoring to see The Almighty in the main event scene. Now that he's the WWE Champion, he can have a marquee match against McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. While Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre is not a first-time match-up, their recent stints on RAW have been excellent.

Here in this article, we will look at five reasons why Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship should happen at WrestleMania 37. Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 makes logical and narrative sense

It should be so that way it’ll set up Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania with that title on the line. https://t.co/5lkntRXMcg — JimmyMotenIII601 (@JMotenIII) March 1, 2021

It's abundantly clear that the WWE is building-up towards a Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre clash at WrestleMania 37. First, Lashley cost McIntyre his WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021. After that, The All-Mighty himself became the new champion, while The Scottish Warrior ended his rivalry with Sheamus.

It's a logical progression towards the eventual clash between the two at The Grandest Stages of Them All. With no other possible challenger for the WWE Championship on the horizon, it's practically guaranteed we are getting this match at the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year.

In the coming weeks, McIntyre will probably make his intentions clear of getting his hands on Lashley to win back his WWE Championship. While Lashley will also defend his title at Fastlane 2021, it's mostly expected that he will hold on to the title until WrestleMania 37.

While WWE is often criticized for not having long-term booking patterns, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre has proved to be the anomaly. The company is steadily building towards this clash, and it has improved the episodic quality of RAW.