5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar could return and win the 2021 Royal Rumble match

When one talks about the most dominant entities in the history of this business, Brock Lesnar's name is bound to come up somewhere at the top. Lesnar is an extraordinary athlete whose mainstream appeal helped him bag a lucrative WWE contract in 2012 and went on to have a multiple-year successful run in the company.

Brock Lesnar wrestled his last WWE match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 and lost his WWE title to The Scottish Psychopath when all was said and done. Lesnar disappeared from WWE TV following the loss, and it was revealed later that his contract with the company had expired. There's no concrete news yet in regards to a possible Brock Lesnar return somewhere down the line.

On the other hand, the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV is almost on the horizon, and there's a chance that The Beast will return to WWE at the big event. In the following list, we will take a look at five possible reasons why Brock Lesnar might come back to WWE and win the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

#5 Brock Lesnar's revenge on Drew McIntyre for what happened at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre

At the 2020 Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar ran through a string of wrestlers before he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre from the match to a loud pop. Lesnar couldn't believe what had just happened and left the ringside area in shame. Months later, McIntyre put down Brock Lesnar in the middle of the ring to win his first WWE title, in the main event of WrestleMania 36. Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since then.

Brock Lesnar would want to exact revenge on McIntyre and recapture the WWE title

Brock Lesnar's quest to get back at McIntyre could start with a major Royal Rumble win this year, assuming McIntyre beats Goldberg to retain his WWE title at the same event. There haven't been many Superstars in WWE history who managed to go toe to toe with Brock Lesnar, let alone defeat him in a dominant fashion. The Beast's big Royal Rumble win will make sure that he gets a shot at the WWE title at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. This way, The Beast Incarnate could take back what he certainly believes belongs to him.