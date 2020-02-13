5 reasons Brock Lesnar versus Ricochet shouldn't be a squash match

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar versus Ricochet should not be a squash match.

Brock Lesnar and Ricochet are set to face off for the WWE Title at Super ShowDown on February 27th. While The Beast Incarnate emerging victorious is imminent, there is still the question of how we get there. Beyond that, there is the question of what exactly the company is trying to showcase with this particular match-up and what it means for the bigger picture.

Sure, WWE could go with a squash match and showcase Lesnar's strength just over a month before his epic clash with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, but what would that really accomplish? Furthermore, where would it leave Ricochet, who is in need of a boost to stay above water in the midcard?

With that being said and Ricochet versus Lesnar set for Super ShowDown, here are 5 reasons it shouldn't be a squash match. As always let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think about this upcoming match.

#5 Unpredictability

Unpredictability is a must during WrestleMania season

Unpredictability is a huge part of WWE and there is no better time to utilize that factor than on the road to WrestleMania. WWE has already done this perfectly with the return of Edge, Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte to try to taker her title, and Shayna Baszler's vicious attack on Becky Lynch. As we said, it's WrestleMania season, so let's keep the fire coming!

WWE can make up for the fact that Brock Lesnar didn't defend his title at the Royal Rumble by making the defense in Saudi Arabia a full length match? The fans will absolutely love it and buy into the story of an underdog toppling Lesnar, just like they did with Lesnar versus Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Daniel Bryan, and create a more exhilarating experience in the process.

If nothing else, WWE's whole theme on this road to WrestleMania seems to be unpredictability, which is exactly why the company should let this match go longer than expected.

1 / 5 NEXT