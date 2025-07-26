5 reasons why Cody Rhodes must be removed from his title match at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just over a week away. The Biggest Party of the Summer will air on Netflix and Peacock on Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd.The show is looking stacked, with arguably the biggest match being for the Undisputed WWE Championship. John Cena, an all-time great, will put his title on the line against Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania rematch.With that being said, their match shouldn't happen. In fact, Cody Rhodes should be removed from the bout at SummerSlam. This article will explain a number of reasons why The American Nightmare's upcoming world title match shouldn't happen.#5. He forced John Cena to sign the contract on WWE SmackDownWWE Friday Night SmackDown last week featured a contract signing in the middle of the ring. This was for the upcoming world title match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, with both being present to sign the contract.Things went awry, however. After some verbal jabs, the two began to actually brawl. In the end, Cody Rhodes hit a splash from the top rope on SmackDown and put Cena through a table. He then forced an unconscious Cena to sign the contract for their match.Needless to say, this isn't legal, nor is it fair. John didn't sign the contract himself. As a result, it would be wise for World Wrestling Entertainment officials and even Triple H himself to pull Cody from the match.#4. The way Cody Rhodes became the #1 contender was controversialThe controversy surrounding Cody Rhodes' upcoming world title match with John Cena goes beyond the contract signing. The American Nightmare's way of earning the title match can very much be questioned, too.Cody Rhodes went one-on-one with Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals at WWE Night of Champions. Cody won the bout, but it was in part thanks to Orton hitting an exposed turnbuckle.Needless to say, that isn't exactly the most fair way to win the King of the Ring, nor to earn a title match. If anything, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes should have had a rematch. Since they didn't, The American Nightmare should be pulled from the bout.#3. Cody will likely be leaving television to film a movieCody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE. Not only is he beloved by fans, but he also does media and represents the promotion well. With that being said, The American Nightmare is seemingly going down a road similar to legends such as Cena himself, The Rock, and others.Cody is going Hollywood. It was recently revealed that The American Nightmare has been cast as Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. He will seemingly be taking time off to film following SummerSlam.This makes a title match between Cena and Rhodes pointless. If Cody won't be around, either the outcome is obvious or a part-timer will get the title. Either option isn't ideal at this point. The match should be saved until after the movie is filmed.#2. John Cena is finally starting to click as a heelJohn Cena shocked wrestling fans at Elimination Chamber 2025. At that WWE event, Cena turned heel for the first time in two decades. In doing so, he aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott.Unfortunately, the heel run has not been all sunshine and rainbows following the turn. The Rock never returned, and his WrestleMania match with Cody was a bit of a dud. Thankfully, things have improved over the past month or two, and Cena is finally clicking as a heel.With that being said, most fans expect Cody to dethrone John when they wrestle again. While that's exciting in theory, John is finally clicking as a villain. It seems like the wrong time for Cena to lose the title when there's so much story potential left.#1. This match being delayed would also delay Cody's rumored heel turnThe final reason why Cody Rhodes should be removed from the WWE SummerSlam main event has to do with rumors and speculation. For quite a while now, there has been speculation that Cody could soon turn heel.This is a massive mistake. Cody Rhodes is one of the most beloved stars to ever compete in a WWE ring. While a heel turn makes sense for some time down the line, it is far too soon. This would be throwing money down the drain when fans want to cheer for, come see, and buy merch for Rhodes.Cody should be taken out of the upcoming SummerSlam main event just to avoid a heel turn happening for now. While there's no guarantee he'd turn heel when working with Cena, that is the expectation of many. Triple H should avoid this.