5 reasons why Cody Rhodes must not win the US Title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Cody Rhodes will face Logan Paul at WWE's upcoming premium live event, King and Queen of the Ring, in Saudi Arabia. Although this match is currently advertised for the Undisputed WWE Championship, there have been speculations that the United States Championship could be on the line as well.

WWE will probably make it a "Winner-Take-All" match to raise the stakes and add grandeur to the upcoming Saudi spectacle. However, the Stamford-based promotion must be wary of making The American Nightmare a double champion, as it could have repercussions.

Here are five reasons why Cody Rhodes must not win the United States Championship at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

#5. It will understate the Undisputed WWE Title

Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship after two years of hard-fought battles and unwavering challenges. Therefore, Rhodes going after another title just a month after winning the coveted gold could downplay his current championship run.

The American Nightmare winning the United States Championship will seemingly make the Undisputed WWE Title look less significant, as it would appear that the company is adding another championship to Cody Rhodes' waist just to match Roman Reigns' standard, failing to accentuate his current title run.

Not only will it devalue the Undisputed WWE Championship, but it may also trivialize everything Rhodes went through to capture the championship that was held by Reigns for a record-setting 1316 days.

#4. It will halt Logan Paul's momentum

Logan Paul has arguably elevated the United States Championship since winning it at Crown Jewel last year. Besides, he has been on red-hot momentum since winning the gold and has delivered several incredible feuds since then.

However, Cody Rhodes winning the US Title from The Maverick at King and Queen of the Ring will seemingly put an end to the latter's momentum. It will hurt Logan's character, as he has been carving his path to the top of this industry.

Moreover, Cody Rhodes winning the title will also look quite redundant given that Logan Paul's championship reign has been quite entertaining. Hence, The American Nightmare must not win the United States Championship from the 29-year-old star, as the latter needs to keep his momentum intact.

#3. It will hurt other babyfaces on SmackDown

One of the reasons why Cody Rhodes must not win the United States Championship is because it will arguably hurt other babyface stars on SmackDown. Babyfaces like LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, or Montez Ford, would not benefit much by challenging The American Nightmare for either of the titles.

They wouldn't receive much reaction from fans, with Cody being the biggest babyface and their characters would more or less remain stagnant. However, if they challenge Logan Paul for the US Title, their babyface characters will thrive, allowing them to get over among the fans.

Furthermore, the possibility of more feuds and storylines, which are only feasible when both titles are held by different superstars on the roster, will be limited if the Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Championship are held by the same person.

#2. Fans may turn on Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes became the man to eventually end Roman Reigns' historic title reign. However, a huge section of fans on social media has already started to turn on him, as they believe Rhodes' title reign has started to get underwhelming. They believe that the 38-year-old has a long way to go before reaching the standards Reigns set for the title.

Therefore, WWE putting the United States Championship on The American Nightmare and making him a double champion at this juncture might not sit well with the majority of fans. The WWE Universe may gradually turn against Cody Rhodes, as they have already begun drawing comparisons between his title reign and that of Roman Reigns.

Cody capturing the US Title would seemingly look like a desperate move by WWE to elevate him to Reigns' level. It will look like an attempt to match the standards of Roman's historic championship reign and hence there's a good possibility that fans could completely turn on The Prodigal Son.

#1. WWE will be in a conundrum

Cody Rhodes winning the United States Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event and becoming a double champion could give rise to a huge quandary. WWE may not find a way to take one title away from Rhodes at some point, as they would not keep two belts on his shoulder forever.

The Stamford-based promotion has often been in situations where they crowned double champions without contemplating future directions. As a result, the company mostly ended up unifying the titles, which looked preposterous. Therefore, Cody Rhodes must not win the US Title, as it would once again put WWE in a conundrum.

Neither could The American Nightmare afford a loss at this point, nor could the company make him relinquish the United States Championship if he becomes a double champion. Hence, WWE must not make that decision in order to avoid ending up on the horns of a dilemma with Cody Rhodes.