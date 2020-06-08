5 Reasons why Daniel Bryan should become the next Intercontinental Champion

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will battle for the Intercontinental Championship next week.

While both are credible challengers, Daniel Bryan is more deserving of the title.

Shiraz Aslam

Daniel Bryan should become the next Intercontinental Champion

A few weeks ago, Sami Zayn was stripped of the Intercontinental Championship and a tournament was announced to determine the brand-new champion. The tournament has been a focal point of SmackDown, with the Blue brand's talented Superstars battling it out for the vacant title.

After two weeks of hard-hitting competition, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan have proceeded to the finals. Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round, before taking the easy way out and advancing straight to the finals after his opponent, Elias, was mysteriously wounded in a controversial car accident. Bryan, on the other hand, defeated Drew Gulak and Sheamus en route to the finals.

The finals of the IC title tournament will take place next week on SmackDown. The match has already been taped and the contest was reported to be a thrilling one. Bryan and Styles are two of the best in-ring wrestlers of their generation and both are equally apt for winning the Intercontinental Championship.

However, Daniel Bryan seems like the most probable and preferable choice in this scenario. This slideshow will explore why that is the case.

#5 Daniel Bryan's last IC Championship reign was cut short

The Beard won the IC Championship at WrestleMania 31

At WrestleMania 31, The Leader of the Yes Movement prevailed over six others in a seven-man ladder match to become the Intercontinental Champion. He proudly held the championship for about a month before being forced to relinquish it due to a concussion in May 2015. The announcement was disheartening for the fanbase as Bryan had the potential to elevate the title to new heights. The Beard would then have to retire nine months later in February 2016, much to the disappointment of his fans.

Two years later, Bryan was cleared to return to in-ring action. Even though he has enjoyed considerable success upon return from retirement, the former Planet's Champion has been unable to capture the IC title. He unsuccessfully challenged for the championship at WrestleMania, but fate has given him a prime opportunity to win one of the most prestigious championships in WWE history.

Bryan deserves a long reign as Intercontinental Champion. He has all the tools to represent the championship with the honor and respect that it deserves.

