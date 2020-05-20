5 Reasons why Daniel Bryan should win the Intercontinental Championship tournament

Bryan may be the Champion we need at this time.

Daniel Bryan defeated friend and training partner, Drew Gulak, last week to advance in the tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion. Sami Zayn has elected to stay safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that choice, and since the title needs to be represented on TV, the tournament was implemented to crown a new Champion.

After his victory, Daniel Bryan cut an impassioned promo about the prestige of the belt and what a win in the tournament would mean for himself and the title. The Leader of the Yes Movement believes that the best wrestler in the company should hold the title and compete in the best matches each night.

As things currently sit, Bryan and Elias have advanced and are waiting for their opponents. Elias will face the winner of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles while Bryan will face either Sheamus or Jeff Hardy. Depending on what WWE's plan for the title is, I think putting the belt on Bryan is the best move at this point. Here are five reasons why the former WWE Champion should win the current Intercontinental Championship tournament.

#5 He's one of the biggest names on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan

When the draft went down last October, SmackDown's main-event scene was left a little lacking. The Blue brand got Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, and Daniel Bryan. The likes of The Miz, King Corbin and others could slot into feuds when needed, but for the most part, the top of the card was left a bit bereft of marquee names.

Fast forward almost nine months later and the main event looks even more lacklustre. Kingston is back in the tag team division, Reigns is away from the company and Daniel Bryan is back in the mid-card. Strowman and Wyatt had the last feud for the Universal Championship and the next challenger for The Monster Among Men is up for debate.

Bryan has always proven to be one of the best performers in the business and his last run as WWE Champion was among the best. Not only did he have great matches but he also put over Kofi Kingston in one of the better feuds of the last decade. Bryan puts more people over than anyone because he truly cares about the business. His passion has helped him maintain the position as one of the top Superstars in WWE and on SmackDown. He would do wonders in straight-up matches for the title as we've witnessed over the last few weeks.