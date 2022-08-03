5 Reasons why Dominik & Rey Mysterio should not split up

WWE legend Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with the promotion. He was joined alongside his son and tag team partner, Dominik.

While it's not totally unheard of to see a father-son duo in sports entertainment, the Mysterios are certainly the most high-profile of such tandems today. Former holders of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the two have made chasing glory and gold into a family business.

However, recent rumors suggest that Dom may turn on his father and become a heel. He's been invited to join the Judgment Day faction, and all signs point to that being the inevitable conclusion of this storyline.

However, this could completely backfire on Rey Mysterio, Dominik and WWE. Here are five reasons why the Mysterios should NOT go their separate ways.

#5 - Shortage of good tag teams

With RK-Bro on the shelf, the quality of tag teams on RAW has diminished

While the Mysterios may not be in the elite class of teams like the Usos or The New Day, they have gelled over the last several months. Add in the fact that they have a natural bond, and you can easily see them continuing to improve as a unit.

However, tag team wrestling in WWE only seems to serve as an angle for two individuals to form a bond, only to feud later. The fact that there are very few long-term unions in the promotion would be a good reason to keep the family together.

#4 - The Judgment Day faction doesn't really need Dominik

With all due respect to the youngster, the members of Judgment Day are far more advanced in terms of ring and character development at this point. Dominik is just really finding his niche in the ring, and his promo skills are below average at best.

Given time, he could develop into the kind of WWE Superstar that could help a major faction, but not right now. Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley should recruit someone who makes more sense and is a better fit.

#3 - We've seen this before

How many times have we seen 'family feuds' - not only in WWE, but in sports entertainment in general? Nearly every pair of brothers has ended up having a squabble. And for goodness sake, the McMahons have fought in storylines for years. Worse even than the Hatfields and McCoys, some might say.

This would simply be another case of a re-hashed storyline where one family member swerves the other. Been there, done that. If we really want to see a new era in WWE, then they should find more creative angles. Leave the past in the past and leave the Mysterios alone.

#2 - Rey Mysterio vs. any young wrestler is a mismatch, even if it is his son

Even with a massive heel turn, no one in the WWE Universe would believe that someone with Dom's skill set could hang with the greatest aerial artist of all time. If Triple H and company want to get back to more 'reality-based' wrestling, this would not be the way to go.

WWE @WWE 20 years in and @ReyMysterio looks better than ever! #SummerSlam 20 years in and @ReyMysterio looks better than ever! #SummerSlam https://t.co/g1H7z65DY7

Perhaps in a few years, when Dominik has honed his craft a bit more, he could have a special match against Rey Mysterio. But as far as an all-out feud? Right now? No way... These high flyers should stay grounded for now.

#1 - Dominik doesn't have any star power

Dominik may be carrying his father here, but in reality, it's the other way around

Let's face it: If it wasn't for his last name, Dominik would likely be in NXT right now. He was rushed to the main roster to be with his father.

While there's nothing wrong with that, it hasn't sat too well with some members of the WWE Universe, who feel like Rey Mysterio used political clout to get his son to the main roster. Especially when it was obvious that he was far from ready.

It's admirable that Rey Mysterio is helping guide his son along, but Dominik will likely never achieve the heights that his father soared to. And even if he does someday? That day isn't right now.

