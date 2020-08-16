5 Reasons Drew McIntyre should retain the WWE Championship at SummerSlam

At WWE SummerSlam 2020, Drew McIntyre will arguably have the toughest task ahead of him as WWE Champion, as 'The Scottish Psychopath' prepares himself for a dream clash against Randy Orton.

Having won his first major World Championship at this year's WrestleMania by slaying 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre has pretty much put away every other challenger who has stepped in his path so far including the likes of Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Enjoy these last special moments where you can play with yourself, @RandyOrton, because I'm going to break both your arms and legs at #SummerSlam https://t.co/P2sLrTTVWq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 15, 2020

However, when it comes to multi-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton, it's a completely different ball game. 'The Viper' is no stranger to holding the prestigious WWE World Championship and given Orton's incredible track record at SummerSlam, he definitely is the favorite heading into this year's pay-per-view.

Throughout the years, Randy Orton has won either the WWE Championship or the now-defunct WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. He has recorded title wins over the likes of Daniel Bryan, Christian, and Chris Benoit among other notable names. come SummerSlam 2020, Randy Orton will aim to add Drew McIntyre to that list as well.

You might be the son of a cowboy but you’re the not only who can shoot, Randall #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/C0BW58q6Qp — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 5, 2020

'The Viper' is no stranger to winning the WWE Championship at SummerSlam and being the veteran of the business that he is, Randy Orton has won numerous world titles especially at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, at SummerSlam 2020, Orton doesn't necessarily have to get his hands on the WWE Title, and in this article, I've listed down 5 reasons why Drew McIntyre should retain his WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

#5. Drew McIntyre deserves a successful title defense outside of the Performance Center

Having won the 2020 Royal Rumble, it seemed like Drew McIntyre was on the verge of capturing his first WWE World Championship in front of thousands of fans at WrestleMania. However, that wasn't to be, as disaster struck with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, and instead, Drew McIntyre was forced to face Brock Lesnar at the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance for WrestleMania 36.

With WWE now set to move out of the Performance Center and start filming at the Amway Center, Drew McIntyre is likely to defend his WWE Championship in a bigger arena at SummerSlam. Sure, there still won't be any fans in attendance, but the atmosphere and setting will be different from what we've been seeing for the past 4-5 months. Letting McIntyre retain the WWE Title in an arena that is not the Performance Center is the least that WWE could do for him.