5 reasons why Drew McIntyre shouldn't return to the WWE Championship picture for WrestleMania

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view ended with the conclusion to Drew McIntyre's second reign as WWE Champion. The Scotsman dropped his title to The Miz, who finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and once again stunned the pro wrestling world by winning the WWE Championship.

But The Miz took the title in a controversial manner. Following Drew McIntyre's successful title defense against five other Superstars inside the gruesome Elimination Chamber, the now-former WWE Champion was attacked by Bobby Lashley.

Having dropped the WWE United States Championship on the same night, Lashley made his intentions known when he set his sights on the world championship. Lashley's assault on McIntyre created an opening for The Miz and the rest, as they say, is history.

THE ALMIGHTY @WWE CHAMPION SOON COME!!



16 YEARS IN THE MAKING AND NOW JUST A WEEK AWAY. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PyybofJRxC — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 23, 2021

With Lashley set to challenge The Miz for the WWE Championship on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE could pull off another potential title change on the road to WrestleMania 37. Now that the company has two fresh faces fighting for the WWE Championship, the argument could be made that McIntyre doesn't need to get involved in the world title picture right now.

With that being said, here are five reasons why Drew McIntyre shouldn't return to the WWE Championship picture for WrestleMania.

#5. Drew McIntyre is practically guaranteed a WWE Championship rematch

"When Drew McIntyre loses the WWE Championship, I will personally play a role in that outcome."



- @The305MVP, May 25th, 2020.



How much of a role? Guess we'll find out tonight...#WWERaw | 1am | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/uXeIVX6G1q — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 22, 2021

Having dropped the WWE Championship due to a Money in the Bank cash-in, Drew McIntyre is essentially guaranteed a rematch at some point. But instead of having The Scotsman enter the title picture on the road to WrestleMania, WWE could delay this match.

Advertisement

For the past few months, Drew McIntyre has been the focal point of WWE RAW. The company has demonstrated its faith in the two-time WWE Champion, and though Randy Orton briefly held the title, WWE was quick to put the belt back on McIntyre.

Because the WWE Championship scene has revolved around Drew McIntyre throughout the pandemic era, the WWE Universe can expect the Scottish star to be back in the title picture sooner rather than later.