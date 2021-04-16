5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley is happening again at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre battled each other at WrestleMania 37 and with the help of a distraction from MVP, the WWE Champion retained his prestigious title. So why then did Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman to become the Number 1 contender for the WWE Championship that Bobby Lashley holds?

In this article, we shall delve into 5 reasons why WWE may have chosen Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley for this particular spot. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you think below.

#5 Bobby Lashley did not defeat Drew McIntyre clean at WWE WrestleMania 37

Way to go @fightbobby! You’re the man! Congratulations!!! — Matt Sydal (@findevan) March 2, 2021

#WrestleMania Night 1️⃣ is tomorrow night ... and @DMcIntyreWWE will challenge @fightbobby for the #WWEChampionship to open the show!



It all starts tomorrow at 8E/5P streaming LIVE exclusively on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/b5lODJ0GlK — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021

Even though Bobby Lashley scored a comprehensive victory to kick off WrestleMania, it did not feel nearly as special as it could have. Yes, it was almost a flawless victory over Drew McIntyre, but MVP did interfere in the proceedings to help The All Mighty win. The WWE Champion may not have needed his interference but this is a moment in history that will always be remembered for the distraction.

It may be WWE's objective, going forward, to establish Bobby Lashley as someone who can defeat Drew McIntyre, even without MVP's help. This may happen at Backlash if these two bulls go at it again. Here are two men who know how to have the perfect 'big man' match, as they've proved earlier this month.

Yes, Bobby Lashley may be the heel, but the fact that he didn't beat Drew McIntyre clean may bother him, may eat him up alive. He's a dominant, monster heel in the vein of, say, Braun Strowman during the Roman Reigns feud, as opposed to the character that The Miz portrays. If WWE does go down this route, they can stretch this storyline for a while.

