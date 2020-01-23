5 Reasons Finn Balor should win the Royal Rumble match

Will Finn Balor be the one who defeats The Fiend and end his reign of terror in WWE?

Now that's NXT's participation in the Royal Rumble match is confirmed, we can hope to see a number of surprise names entering the Royal Rumble match. In case you are not aware, WWE recently posted the annual By The Numbers video on their YouTube channel where the announcers said this:

"Three brands collide in two Royal Rumble matches on one historic night".

Right now, one of the biggest wrestlers in NXT is former Universal Champion Finn Balor, who'll likely appear in the Royal Rumble match. Fans were once speculating that Balor could win this year's Rumble and finally get this WrestleMania moment. When he returned to NXT, this didn't seem likely to happen. Have things changed now? They might have, and we'll look into why that might be the case. Here are 5 reasons why the Finn Balor should win the Royal Rumble match.

#5 He can unleash The Demon against The Fiend

It's been a long time since Finn Balor brought The Demon into action. The last time we saw this character on the main roster was in mid-2019 against Andrade at Super ShowDown (The Demon also appeared on NXT this past October).

SummerSlam had been Balor's spot to unleash his dark side and bring The Demon, except that Finn's internal darkness did not come to light at the biggest show of the summer. Balor (and not The Demon King) faced The Fiend at SummerSlam last year, surely WWE's way of protecting his alter-ego from taking a blow.

However, fans are waiting for these two marquee wrestlers to clash against each other once again, this time with both men's evil sides butting heads. With a Royal Rumble victory, we can see this match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. Nothing could get the fans more excited than this dream rivalry!

