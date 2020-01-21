5 signs Drew McIntyre is going to eliminate Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

Will Drew McIntyre eliminate Brock Lesnar?

Ever since Brock Lesnar announced that he will be entering the Royal Rumble match at the number one spot, fans have been speculating which WWE Superstar is going to eliminate him from the match. At the moment, Cain Velasquez seems like the most likely Superstar to take out Lesnar at Minute Maid Park. But we think this might not be the case at the Royal Rumble.

Our theory is that it'll be Drew McIntyre who eliminates Brock Lesnar from the 30 man Battle Royal match to challenge him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. So here are 5 signs indicating the same.

#5 He could be a World Champion by the end of 2020

Last year, Drew McIntyre faced many of the top dogs of wrestling and even went on to defeat some of them. One of his biggest victories came ahead of WrestleMania 35 when the Scottish Superstar faced Kurt Angle in a singles match. He made the now-retired wrestler tap out.

Recently, Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy caught up with the Olympic Gold Medalist and he said this about McIntyre’s future.

Drew's gotten a lot better and he's, right now, on the cusp of being World Champion, so he's done an excellent job. I can't guarantee anything but I think Drew McIntyre might end up being World Champion by the end of 2020.

There is more than one reason to believe in Kurt Angle’s statement. Everything he said about McIntyre is true. He does incredible work in the ring and while young, he deserves to become World Champion as soon as possible. Even Triple H said something similar a little while ago, in another Sportskeeda exclusive.

We know that great things don't usually come all at once. WWE will have to gradually take things to a new level, and one of the surprising things they could do is letting Drew McIntyre eliminate The Beast from the Royal Rumble match.

