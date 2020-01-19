WWE Rumor Roundup: Surprising name to eliminate Brock Lesnar, Legendary tag team to reunite after 5 years - 18th January 2020

Brock Lesnar.

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup.

As always, we have a stacked lineup today filled with all the biggest rumors doing the rounds.

With Royal Rumble just around the corner and a lot of ambiguity surrounding the men's match, there is a lot to talk about regarding the plans for Brock Lesnar and the Superstar who is being groomed to eliminate him from the match.

There were also important backstage updates about two reported surprise entrants and why they may not happen.

A major hint was dropped on a legendary tag team reuniting after five years.

We also have some news about Seth Rollins' new faction, the reasoning behind Buddy Murphy's addition to the group and the possibility of another member being included in the mix.

#5 The superstar who will eliminate Brock Lesnar and potential WrestleMania plans

Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble match as the #1 entrant and there are a lot of intriguing possibilities that have increased the anticipation towards WWE's second-most important PPV of the year.

One thing is beyond doubt, Lesnar will be eliminated by a Superstar who will go on to challenge him for the title at WrestleMania. However, who will that man be?

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with WWE Insider Tom Colohue and host Korey Gunz, Tom explained why Cain Velasquez is most likely Star to dump the Beast Incarnate out of the Rumble.

As reported earlier, Lesnar was originally slated to take on Velasquez at the Rumble, however, the plan was changed.

The new possible plan for Rumble would be to have Lesnar go on a tear by eliminating multiple fan favourites before Velasquez shows up and throws him over the ropes. The company would be expecting a pop, however, Colohue noted that the company may not get the fan reaction they expect.

Tom stated the following,

"When it comes to eliminating, I do think Cain Velasquez is being set up.

"Cain Velasquez is expected to take on Brock Lesnar for a while now, it’s a storyline they want to tell, there was originally supposed to be a Velasquez vs. Lesnar match at the Rumble, they have now pushed that back due to unavailability of someone else, or maybe Tyson Fury not picking up as soon as they would have wanted, there are a lot of possibilities.

"Cain Velasquez is the most certain at this moment to enter the Rumble after Lesnar has thrown out some fan favourites, built up a load of hatred, he is the most likely to throw him out, but I don’t think WWE is going to get the pop they want."

