5 Reasons why John Cena needs to extend his Farewell Tour until WrestleMania 42

John Cena is one of the biggest names in the world of pro wrestling, having an unparalleled legacy. As the face of WWE for nearly two decades, The Cenation Leader has left an indelible mark on this industry. With a storied career spanning decades, his impending retirement, which is slated for December, will truly mark the end of an era.

Ad

Cena's farewell tour, which began in January of this year, is now in its final stage with only a handful of appearances left. Therefore, a sense of melancholy has settled among fans, realizing that this journey is heading to an end. Many are now wistfully wishing he could extend his retirement tour, reluctant to bid farewell to the 17-time World Champion.

Here are five reasons why John Cena needs to extend his farewell tour to WrestleMania 42:

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

#5. Heel run wasted six months of his farewell tour

John Cena's farewell tour was intended to be a celebratory send-off where fans could rally behind him and cherish every moment. However, his unexpected heel turn in early 2025 consumed six months of this tour. Fans did witness memorable feuds during that run, but it did not exactly go the way it should have. As a result, it left many disappointed and dissatisfied.

Ad

Hence, the March-August period of Cena's retirement tour was a wasted opportunity, according to fans. This is one of the major reasons why The Neverseen 17 needs to extend his farewell tour after December. Giving fans four more months to cherish his final run until WrestleMania 42 will help WWE mitigate the six months of debacle to some extent.

#4. Unfulfilled potential for dream feuds

John Cena's farewell tour has already featured matches with legends like Randy Orton and CM Punk. However, there are still several dream matches that are yet to happen, but won't, as the 48-year-old has limited appearances left. Extending his final run to WrestleMania 42 could open the door for the dream matches fans are hoping to see.

Ad

Cena could have feuds with superstars like AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, with whom he has had a storied history. Besides, he could also face talents like Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker before wrapping up his in-ring career. The unfulfilled potential for endless dream matches gives a strong reason for The Cenation Leader to stretch his farewell tour.

#3. Create emotional resonance with the WWE Universe

John Cena is one of the biggest babyfaces of this generation, who is universally loved. While fans are emotionally reluctant to bid him adieu, the 48-year-old made it crystal clear that he would not step into the ring after December. Therefore, Cena going against his own vow to extend his retirement tour for the fans would be a moment etched in the pages of history.

Ad

The Cenation Leader is known for his acts of generosity, and this could be his last gift to the WWE Universe. He needs to do it to show his gratitude to fans for rallying behind him for two decades and becoming a major part of his WWE journey. This move will establish John Cena as 'the most' loved superstar, elevating his legacy to a whole new level.

#2. Unfinished storyline with The Rock

John Cena's controversial yet iconic heel turn, which began with an alliance with The Rock, has left this storyline unresolved. Following Elimination Chamber, The Final Boss disappeared from the scene, and there has been no progression or payoff to that angle. The Rock-Cena angle does need a proper closure with an extensive timeframe.

Ad

For that to happen, The Cenation Leader needs to have a few more months in his farewell tour. WWE must explore the storyline between the two Hollywood icons that became the catalyst for one of the biggest shocks in WWE's history (John Cena's heel turn). Hence, stretching Cena's farewell tour to WrestleMania 42 will allow him to put a definitive end to his saga with The Rock.

#1. Fans demand a grand WrestleMania exit for John Cena

John Cena is one of the most decorated stars in WWE, having a legacy like no other. The company is reported to host his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. This has sparked widespread outrage and disappointment among fans. Many believe hosting such a monumental match at a non-PLE show would be a disgrace to his legacy.

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show, and fans believe Cena deserves to retire at this marquee event. An iconic send-off at The Grandest Stage of Them All would honor his legacy with the grandeur it deserves, allowing for an emotional farewell. This is perhaps the biggest reason The Franchise Player needs to extend his farewell tour till WrestleMania 42.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!