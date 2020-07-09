5 Reasons why Keith Lee became the Double Champion at NXT The Great American Bash

Keith Lee is now a double Champion on NXT after his historic win at The Great American Bash.

Keith Lee ended the 400+ day reign of Adam Cole as the NXT Champion!

Vatsal Rathod

Bask in his glory!

Keith Lee did it! The Limitless One has defeated Adam Cole in the Winner Takes All match at NXT Great American Bash and is now the new NXT Champion. With this massive victory, he ended the 400+ day reign of Cole as the NXT Champion and is now the first Superstar to hold both the NXT title and the North American Championship at the same time.

This was a huge moment for Keith Lee who has been impressing everyone for over a year, before finally getting his hands on the biggest prize on the Black and Gold brand. One has to surely wonder what does it mean for the future of Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era on NXT - more on that later.

With the spoilers of the title change leaking out last week, there were discussions of whether NXT will reshoot the ending and let Adam Cole retain, but none of that happened as Keith Lee emerged victorious to end night two of NXT's Great American Bash.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Keith Lee became the Double Champion by defeating Adam Cole. Sound off your reactions to this massive title change in the comments section below.

#5 Keith Lee was a great choice to end Adam Cole's historic NXT Champion reign

Adam Cole might just be the greatest NXT champion in the brand's history, thanks to his 400+ day reign (the longest in NXT history). Several top Superstars including the likes of the Velveteen Dream, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa challenged him for his title and ended up failing to dethrone him.

It was the Limitless One, Keith Lee, who finally defeated him for the NXT Championship tonight at The Great American Bash and it's safe to say that he was a great choice, if not the best, to end Cole's historic title reign.

Keith Lee's rise to the top of the NXT division has been a very interesting one but he has just been unstoppable in the last 12 months or so, with several impressive performances on NXT as well as on the main roster (remember, the 2019 Survivor Series match?)

It was probably time for Keith Lee to get his hands on the NXT Championship, something he completely deserves. He also needed this victory much more than Adam Cole, who probably doesn't have anything more to achieve on the Black and Gold brand.

