Change in leadership; dream feuds – 5 reasons why Kenny Omega should sign with WWE once his deal expires in January 2023

In 2019, WWE had the chance to sign current AEW stars Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page. The group instead opted to form AEW alongside Chris Jericho, Tony Khan, and Cody Rhodes.

Three years later, Rhodes has already left to join WWE. Omega and the Bucks, however, have remained loyal while still under contract with the company they helped create.

Things came to a head following All Out as then-champion CM Punk blasted several people, including Executive Vice Presidents Omega and the Bucks. The two sides had a heated confrontation, and all parties were suspended indefinitely.

Omega is still highly regarded in AEW, but his deal with the promotion expires in January 2023. There is, however, a clause where AEW can extend his contract due to time missed while injured.

With recent developments, will he opt to stay with his creation or move on to new horizons like Rhodes? Here are five reasons why Omega should sign with WWE if his deal expires in January 2023.

#5 He might be at odds with Tony Khan

While things were all positive early on, it's evident that relationships have changed in the three years since AEW was formed. That's to be expected as Tony Khan has learned more about what he can and shouldn't do with the final say in AEW.

Omega has also seen how people change in a working partnership. The same thing happened with Khan and Rhodes, and that's fine. The company differs now compared to its creation in 2019. There are more championships, a bigger roster, and many former WWE stars.

Some homegrown stars (The Acclaimed, Jungle Boy, Daniel Garcia) have truly built their profiles since AEW's inception. They might be the future of AEW, and Omega may not have a choice if Khan has the final say in every decision.

#4 It would be a massive moment for the wrestling industry

AJ Styles made a shocking debut for WWE in the 2016 Royal Rumble.

There are moments in wrestling history that altered the industry. Hogan and Flair switching promotions were two different examples. The formation of the nWo under a heel Hogan also changed the game.

Big names joining rival promotions will always garner attention. Rhodes' WWE return proved just how effective a name can be in a different environment. The same could be said when AJ Styles, one of the biggest stars in IMPACT history, debuted during the 2016 Royal Rumble.

Omega has been a massive name in the industry for about seven to eight years. He arguably became the top wrestler in the world while with NJPW and eventually built his promotion. If he joined WWE, it would give his career and wrestling fans another huge moment.

#3 His next contract might be his last deal

How much longer will Kenny Omega wrestle?

The prime of an athlete's career usually dwindles once they hit their late 30s. Changes in healthcare, medicine, and how people care for their bodies have allowed some athletes to have productive careers past their prime. Stars like Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, and Edge have performed well into their 40s.

While Omega still wrestles at a high level, he recently returned from a slew of injuries. It could have been time to catch up with his body or just the right time to address them all simultaneously.

Whatever the case, his next wrestling contract may be his last. He's already done all he can in AEW, so he could easily tackle a new challenge by signing with WWE.

#2 Many tantalizing feuds await him in WWE

Seth Rollins and Kenny Omega would make for an exciting match.

The easiest reason to sign with WWE is that Omega will have a whole new roster of opponents. In New Japan, he routinely wrestled the same 10 stars every year. The annual G1 Climax tournament repeats many matches every year, so not every bout is fresh.

By joining a new promotion, however, the exact opposite happens. Many fans have longed for a feud between The Cleaner and Seth Rollins. There are also potential battles with the likes of Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor. He has a history with those folks as well as with Rhodes.

Gallows and Anderson also recently rejoined WWE. Omega could even team up with New Day and Xavier Woods due to their real-life friendship. Simply put, joining a new roster completely revamps what Omega can do in and out of the squared circle.

#1 Triple H would book him better than Vince McMahon would have

Triple H has booked NXT standouts much better over the last few months.

Perhaps one of the biggest factors behind a potential Omega deal with WWE is that Triple H is now essentially in charge of WWE. When Omega and the Elite were free agents in 2019, Mr. McMahon was still calling the shots. He wanted to sign the stars but would have ultimately booked them differently than Triple H.

Triple H has eliminated many of McMahon's silly intricacies. He brought back the full names of stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Angel Garza. The Game has also re-signed talented stars like Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, and Bray Wyatt.

Omega was probably hesitant to sign with the Stamford-based promotion due to a disconnect in vision with McMahon. Triple H, however, favors longer matches, straightforward bookings, effective surprises, and creative freedom. If there ever is a perfect time for Omega to sign with WWE, it would be once his deal ends in January 2023.

