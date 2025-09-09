5 Reasons why LA Knight must join The Vision at Wrestlepalooza

LA Knight was laid out by Jey Uso on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Jey delivered a devastating Spear to Knight before the show went off the air. Following this, the 42-year-old may shock fans by aligning himself with The Vision at Wrestlepalooza.Let's explore five reasons why LA Knight must join The Vision at the upcoming premium live event in Indianapolis:#5. He's stuck between The Usos and The VisionLA Knight seems to be stuck between The Usos and The Vision on Monday Night RAW. The latest episode of the red brand's show saw the twins cut a promo in the opening segment before being interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Following a back-and-forth between the rival teams, Knight attacked the heels from behind, leading to a brawl.However, Knight had a falling out with Jey after the brawl. Following the chaos that ensued after The Megastar's defeat to The Aus-zilla in the main event, the former United States Champion was on the receiving end of a Spear from Main Event Jey.With Big Jim likely to side with The YEET Master, The Megastar is seemingly set to be on a collision course with The Usos. Hence, on September 20, LA Knight could shockingly decide to join forces with The Vision at Wrestlepalooza, exacting revenge on the twins by costing them their tag team match against The Brons.#4. LA Knight does not enjoy a cordial relationship with CM Punk eitherIn addition to his strained relationship with Jey Uso, The Megastar doesn't exactly share a great bond with another massive babyface in CM Punk. The fan favorites had a falling out on the post-SummerSlam episode of RAW, when Punk inadvertently cost Knight a potential World Heavyweight Championship victory by attacking Seth Rollins, who was on the verge of delivering a Stomp to the 42-year-old on the concrete floor.The Best in the World is scheduled to team up with his wife, AJ Lee, and take on The Visionary and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza. And as mentioned above, The Usos are set to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at the upcoming premium live event.Among those feuding with Seth and Co., Knight is the only one who has not been booked in a match against the heel faction for Wrestlepalooza. Hence, to regain his prominence, the former SmackDown Superstar might decide to turn heel and align himself with The Vision.#3. He currently has no friendsIt is a fact that LA Knight has no friends in the men's division. This could be proven by The Usos and CM Punk being the only ones who have come to his aid during his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins and Co. However, with Knight currently not on good terms with Punk and Jey, he might look to seek allies.The 42-year-old joining forces with The Vision at Wrestlepalooza could strengthen his position on the card, possibly leading to a world title win in the future.#2. Needs to get close to the World Heavyweight ChampionshipLA Knight hasn't been successful in his previous attempts to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.With the heel faction currently focused on CM Punk and The Usos, Knight might seek to get close to the world title. He could do so by joining The Vision and creating tension within the group before taking advantage of a vulnerable Seth Rollins. His first step could be winning their trust by costing The Usos the tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.#1. Paul Heyman and LA Knight could be a great duoEarlier this year, at WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman shocked the WWE Universe when he aligned himself with Seth Rollins after betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The Oracle is currently absent from weekly programming after being choked out by OTC1 at Clash in Paris.After The Usos took shots at him on this week's episode of RAW, Heyman posted the video clip of the segment on his official X handle and revealed he's planning to pull off another surprise.He might be alluding to LA Knight shocking fans by joining forces with The Vision at Wrestlepalooza. With The Megastar's proven ability to connect with the audience, he could make a good duo with The Oracle.