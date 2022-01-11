5 reasons why Lita should win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is one of the greatest female wrestlers ever to step foot in the squared circle. She has excelled in both her promo skills and in-ring abilities.

The four-time WWE Women's Champion has had memorable feuds with contemporaries like Trish Stratus, Victoria, Molly Holly, and Gail Kim. Apart from singles competition, the Hall of Famer has also been an immensely gifted tag team competitor as part of Team Xtreme, with brothers Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Having soared to unparalleled heights in the business, the one accomplishment that has eluded the former Women's Champion is winning the Women's Royal Rumble.

To address this, the Hall of Famer has booked her ticket into the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match at the namesake pay-per-view on January 29, 2022. Her fans will surely hope for this gifted competitor to win the esteemed event and headline WrestleMania 38.

In this article, we look at five reasons why Lita should win the Women's Royal Rumble Match:

#5 This would be Lita's maiden WWE Royal Rumble triumph

Lita participated in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018, albeit unfortunately could only last less than six minutes. She entered the contest at number five and managed to eliminate current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Tamina before being eliminated by reigning RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The former four-time Women's Champion will indeed look to right the earlier debacle by winning this year's Rumble match. This will serve as the perfect opportunity to show she can still go toe-to-toe with some of the brightest young talents like Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Aliyah, and Shotzi.

Her maiden Royal Rumble triumph will genuinely be a spectacle not only for her fans but for the entire WWE Universe. It will undoubtedly serve as a remarkable comeback story for this coveted superstar.

