5 reasons why Natalya returned to NXT

After many years away from NXT, Natalya returned to WWE's third brand on the latest episode. She walked down the entrance ramp with a huge smile on her face. She also hugged and greeted fans before getting into the ring.

Natalya confronted Cora Jade and was complimentary of the young star. Nattie claimed Jade had a passion for succeeding. She also claimed Jade was the future of the industry.

After that statement, things took a turn. Nattie said the future was bleak before taking Jade down. She locked Jade in The Sharpshooter before officials broke things up.

Later in the show, Nattie was in the women's locker room. She noticed the entire division before Tatum Paxley stepped up for a match with The Queen of Harts. It will take place next week.

So why did Nattie come back to NXT? Here are five possible reasons for her return to WWE's third brand:

#5. Natalya offers a veteran presence to the newer stars of NXT

Stars like Dakota Kai and Io Shirai have yet to move up to RAW or SmackDown, but there might be a good reason. With the reboot focusing on stars that don't necessarily have a lot of experience, there's a need for veterans.

Nattie has been with WWE for over a decade and is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. She's also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She has loads of experience and can teach stars who have little experience.

There are many coaches to learn from at the WWE Performance Center, but younger stars still need in-ring experience. Whether on TV or while training, newer stars can learn from Natalya.

#4. A move from the main roster helps to freshen her up a bit

Natalya's latest gimmick bragged about her achievements by setting Guinness Book World records. She currently holds records for the most matches and most PPV appearances by a female WWE star.

She also holds the record for most wins in WWE history by a female superstar. Nattie worked those records into a feud with Aliyah and Xia Li. Once the feud ended, she focused on the Women's Tag titles on the Road to WrestleMania.

Since she's been on the roster for over a decade, it's hard to develop new angles consistently. Having her return to NXT for a bit will help to freshen her up. It could also allow her to absorb new things from a different set of women.

#3. Her move helps to spotlight other females on SmackDown

Who will step up on SmackDown with Natalya away from the blue brand?

Once the build to WrestleMania began, Li, Aliyah, and Shotzi Blackheart were nowhere. WWE loads up WrestleMania with trusted and big stars. Since those three women were the newest stars on SmackDown, they weren't used.

Now that 'Mania has passed, it's time for some other stars to get a focus on weekly TV. Nattie went to NXT much like Dolph Ziggler recently did. It gives both the veteran and the newer stars a different spotlight and a brief spotlight off of the main roster.

Shotzi showed a lot during her brief angles. She had a good match against Charlotte Flair and built a decent heel character off of attacking Sasha Banks. With one spot opening up due to Nattie going to NXT, it gives a newer star a chance to shine.

#2. Natalya's not really in the mix for anything at the moment

After WrestleMania, Flair, and Rousey still aren't done with each other.

Going along with a previous point, Nattie moving to NXT solves a few problems. One is that she gets to work with a fresh set of talent. Another issue it solves is focusing on different faces.

Flair, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Bianca Belair have recently dominated the main event scene. It'll be hard for other stars to breakthrough. Nattie's had a title shot here and there, but she mainly faces talent newer to the main roster.

Since she's not in a title feud, it's a good idea to give her a focus on the third brand. WWE greatly values her, and sending her to NXT is a sign that they trust her with future stars.

#1. She's never captured the NXT Women's title

Mandy Rose has been Women's Champion since last October.

Natalya never won the NXT Women's title throughout her long WWE career. She got called up long before FCW turned into NXT back in 2012. After Paige debuted on the main roster, she fought Flair for the vacant title.

While she hasn't outright said that she's gunning for the belt, it'll be one of the reasons why she went to NXT. She never held the title, but returning stars like Mandy Rose, Flair, and Ziggler won developmental championships.

Once Nattie works with a handful of newer stars, she should go for the title. If Cora Jade wins it from Rose, then conquering Nattie would be a fitting end to this angle for Jade.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

