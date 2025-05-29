5 reasons why OG Bloodline member must join Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and JC Mateo

With the inclusion of JC Mateo, Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0 has grown even stronger. While Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa have been absent for a while, Jacob Fatu and the new member, Mateo, have kept The Bloodline 2.0 as a massive threat. Fatu won the WWE United States title and has had a dominant reign. Mateo has proven in just two matches that he is a great fit for the Bloodline 2.0, but what about Jimmy Uso?

For quite some time, fans have speculated that Big Jim could return to the family that betrayed him. While the reasons have been sparse, fans did see Bronson Reed join Seth Rollins. This is the same man that Reed hit seven Tsunamis on just a few months ago, and Rollins had to be written off the program. While there could be a plethora of reasons for Jimmy joining Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline 2.0 despite their past history, here are the top five possible ones. Some of these might surprise you.

#5. Solo Sikoa offered Jimmy a spot in the new Bloodline

Last week on WWE SmackDown, JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu competed in a tag team match against Big Jim and Rey Fenix. During the bout, things got intense when Solo Sikoa jumped on the apron and tried to convince Jimmy to join them. He offered him a spot in The Bloodline 2.0 “for old times’ sake.”

This was the first time Solo made such a clear offer, and it looked like WWE was planting the seeds for a future reunion. Jimmy didn’t give a clear answer, but the moment felt important—and it could be a turning point in his WWE story.

#4. Jimmy is directionless on SmackDown

While his brother Jey Uso has had tremendous success since joining WWE RAW, Jimmy hasn’t had much to do in his singles run. Apart from aiding his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, Jimmy hasn’t had a decent feud with anybody, let alone a singles title shot.

Jimmy Uso in new storylines [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Joining Solo and the new Bloodline could give Jimmy the spotlight he deserves. It could also lead to some huge rivalries—like with his own brother Jey, or even Sami Zayn, who’s been standing against Bloodline 2.0 from the start. It could also make way for new and fresh storylines in the long run.

#3. It could lead to Jimmy taking the U.S. Title from Jacob Fatu

While this could be a ploy by Solo Sikoa to get another member to join his Bloodline, this could also be something Jimmy has planned on his own.

As mentioned above, Jimmy hasn’t had a good singles run, but teaming with Sikoa could bring him closer to Jacob Fatu, who is the current WWE United States Champion.

While a betrayal by Jimmy against The Bloodline 2.0 wouldn’t be surprising, it could also be a long-term storytelling plan that could see Jimmy betray his brother, Solo Sikoa, and steal the title from Jacob Fatu. However, the tables can also turn, and The Street Champion can order Jimmy to go for the title and betray Fatu! Winning the US title would not only elevate Jimmy but also add fuel to the fire between him and The Bloodline 2.0.

#2. Solo Sikoa could use Jey’s success to lure Jimmy in

Coming back to Sikoa being a mastermind, he could easily use Jey’s success against his own brother. Not only is Jey the World Heavyweight Champion, but also one of the most successful stars in the WWE. These are heights that Big Jim has yet to reach.

Jimmy Uso congratulates Jey Uso on winning WrestleMania 41 [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Using what he learned from the Wiseman Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa could manipulate Jimmy into joining them by promising him a shot at a title with the backing of The Bloodline 2.0. This would make it an offer Jimmy may not be able to refuse.

#1. Jimmy wants vengeance against Sikoa

One plotline that was never touched was Jimmy giving Solo Sikoa his receipt for what happened after WrestleMania 40. At last year's PLE, Jimmy faced Jey in a singles match that he lost. This led to Solo Sikoa replacing him with Tama Tonga on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 40. Jimmy could be looking to get some revenge on his real-life brother.

Joining The Bloodline 2.0 would go against everything Jimmy did following his return and aiding The OTC in his feud against them. However, if vengeance is on Jimmy's mind, nothing would be greater than siding with them only to betray them and walk away with the US title.

Jimmy could also cost Solo Sikoa a couple of matches, which would add more fuel to their existing fire. Fans have been wanting to see Big Jim in something meaningful, and if a singles feud is not possible, then he could return to The Bloodline 2.0 storyline for the time being. This would also open the door for other feuds down the line. Not only has Jimmy proven to be great in the ring, but fans love his comedic timing, so WWE should do something with him.

