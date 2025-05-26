Solo Sikoa to replace Jacob Fatu in his family with real-life Bloodline member? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa might be ready to make a bold move within the new version of The Bloodline, and it could involve replacing Jacob Fatu with Jimmy Uso. On the May 23 episode of SmackDown, fans saw a major hint when Solo tried to convince Jimmy to join his side again.

This happened during a tag team match where Jimmy Uso teamed up with Rey Fenix against Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo. Instead of helping Jimmy during the beatdown, Solo stood at the ringside talking to him, saying:

“Okay? I still love you. Join me, let's take over, let's take over.”

Jimmy didn’t get a chance to answer, and in the end, the New Bloodline picked up the win. The tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu has been building for weeks. At Backlash, Fatu successfully defended his United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match, but he wasn’t happy about the surprise help from JC Mateo.

Mateo, brought in by Solo Sikoa, was made a part of the new Bloodline – a move that didn’t sit well with the Samoan Werewolf. Fatu made it clear later that he didn’t need any help and would’ve retained the title on his own. He even told Solo on SmackDown that Mateo wasn't part of his family, showing clear signs of a rift.

WWE seems to be setting up another Bloodline civil war, this time between Solo and Fatu. Jacob has been thriving on his own and doesn’t seem to want Solo or his allies interfering in his business. With both Fatu and Solo Sikoa set to be in qualifying matches for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, things could get physical very soon. If Jacob qualifies, fans may finally see the two collide in the ring at Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso’s situation is becoming more interesting. He has been losing matches and getting beaten down often, and now Solo is trying to pull him back into the faction. If Jimmy says yes, it could mean Solo Sikoa is building a version of the Bloodline that doesn’t include Jacob Fatu. And that could mean Fatu gets pushed out of a family he’s been fighting to lead. With all these twists, fans might not have to wait too long to see which direction the Bloodline is heading. However, this is just speculation so far, and nothing is confirmed.

WWE Spoiler: Solo Sikoa might win the MITB briefcase

With WWE Money in the Bank just two weeks away, a clear favorite for the men’s ladder match may already be emerging — and it’s none other than Solo Sikoa.

So far, only Sikoa and LA Knight have qualified for the high-stakes bout, but The Street Champion is seen as the frontrunner to win the briefcase. A possible cash-in on Jey Uso, the current World Heavyweight Champion and Solo’s real-life brother, is already being teased.

WWE seems to be setting the stage for a major family clash, especially with Sikoa’s past tensions with Jey and the rising conflict with Jacob Fatu, who may also qualify for the match soon.

What makes things even more intriguing is Solo Sikoa’s recent dominance over John Cena. Their history could come back into play since Cena is up against his other brother. Cena and Logan Paul will team up to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a blockbuster tag match at the event.

But if Solo Sikoa does win the briefcase, WWE has a golden chance to spark a family-driven storyline that could shake up the main event scene. A cash-in on his own brother would ignite a powerful feud and possibly split The Bloodline even further, just as the group seems to be forming new rivalries from within.

