5 reasons why Roman Reigns should beat John Cena in the Universal Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Edge at Money in the Bank pay-per-view. However, his celebration was cut short by John Cena, who made an incredible return. Following night on RAW, Cena confirmed that he has his sights set on Reigns and is coming after The Tribal Chief’s Universal Championship.

By the looks of it, we have already seen the beginning of the biggest SummerSlam feud this year. Fans are excited to see John Cena and Roman Reigns share the ring on SmackDown later this week. The rivalry looks promising and guarantees must-watch shows on Friday nights for the next few weeks.

“I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I’M BACK.”



After WWE #MITB went off the air, @JohnCena shared a message with the sold-out crowd at @DickiesArena in Fort Worth! pic.twitter.com/m36ni2DGcQ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 19, 2021

As epic as this feud seems, it should end with Roman Reigns defeating John Cena in the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam 2021. Here, we look at the crucial reasons why that should happen.

#5 Roman Reigns settles an old score with John Cena

Things didn't go well for Roman Reigns last time

Roman Reigns and John Cena have crossed paths on multiple occasions over the last decade. Their last feud dates back four years and is still remembered as one of Reigns’ not-so-good days. Back in 2017, Cena returned to face Reigns, and the two set up a big match at No Mercy. At the time, the latter had just lost the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar.

WWE invested a lot in building up this feud, and Kurt Angle, who was the General Manager of RAW at the time, regularly hyped the storyline on RAW. The rivalry eventually picked up pace, slowly inching towards the infamous “War of Words” in which John Cena destroyed Roman Reigns, who had limited mic skills.

“It’s called a promo, kid. If you’re going to be the “Big Dog”, you are going to have to learn how to do it,” said John Cena.

This was the day when John Cena carried a metaphorical shovel to the ring and used it to bury a helpless Roman Reigns who could not withstand a vocal storm. Reigns did try to hit back at Cena but could barely ruffle any feathers.

The outpour of boos didn’t help him either. Although Reigns would eventually beat Cena at No Mercy, the latter’s words had left long-lasting wounds.

Fast forward to today, we have a different Roman Reigns in WWE now. He has more control over his promos and is a hundred times more effective in his threats. He always needed this kind of creative freedom instead of cliché lines that were thrust upon him earlier when he worked as a babyface. Thus, things look different this time now that he is once again preparing to share the ring with Cena.

John Cena to the Usos on Smackdown #mitb pic.twitter.com/VP8CsKBlR9 — Bui Club (@BuiClub) July 19, 2021

The build-up to the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and John Cena is as significant as their title. He will need to carry himself against one of the most celebrated performers in WWE history.

It would be a mistake to think that Reigns can rely on The Usos for a numbers advantage because they know better than to face John Cena on the mic, primarily owing to the personal events in Jimmy Uso’s life. Thus, Roman Reigns has a tough challenge ahead, but he needs to come out as a winner at every step to settle this old score.

