5 Reasons why Roman Reigns must accept Paul Heyman’s offer and become the leader of his group 

This week on WWE RAW, Roman Reigns was given a surprising offer by his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The offer was to join forces with him to lead Seth Rollins' heel stable, as The Visionary is currently out of action with a knee injury. This left the top spot open and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed without a leader.Although the OTC rejected the offer, he may reconsider this decision in the coming weeks. Here are five reasons why Roman Reigns may take up Heyman's offer.#5. Roman Reigns and Heyman have historyBefore becoming The Oracle for Seth Rollins, Heyman was the Wiseman for The OTC. The two have had a history together since Reigns became The Tribal Chief in 2020. Together, they dominated the roster for over four years, which could lead the OTC to wonder if the offer is in his best interest.With Heyman's guidance, the OTC ruled over the company as Undisputed WWE Champion. This move could reopen those doors. Fans have wanted to see Reigns in another leadership position, and this could be it.#4. The group is without a proper leaderWithout Rollins, Breakker and Reed will be directionless. While Heyman will convey messages from The Visionary, that will not be enough for the group to continue. This is where Reigns could come in. As someone who led The Bloodline for over four years through the highs and lows, he knows how to run a stable.After Rollins, Roman Reigns is the best-suited person to be the leader of a group in WWE. His leadership, coupled with Heyman's guidance, will prove to be a major game-changer in the heel stable.#3. A top heel on RAW must take Seth's placeRollins has been one of WWE's top heels for a long time. He's equally matched by Reigns as the heel Tribal Chief. If there is anyone who could replace The Visionary but continue the heel menace, it is the OTC. This is why if the group needs a leader, it has to be Reigns.Not only will fans get to see the old, brutal in-ring and skilled on-mic Tribal Chief, but they will also see two future stars pushed to their full potential. The OTC was never kind to The Usos when they lost, and there were always consequences that both Reed and Breakker needed.#2. Heyman could offer Reigns the MITB briefcaseWhile getting Reed and Breakker to be his henchmen is a great offer by itself, Heyman, the master manipulator, could also offer Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase to Roman Reigns. This will surely influence Reigns' decision, as it will not only elevate him to a higher position in the company but also ensure he remains in the title picture.With the MITB contract, Roman Reigns can cash in at any time on either Gunther or John Cena. Not only will this briefcase give him a title shot, but it will also allow him to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship that he lost in 2024.#1. Roman Reigns gets a bigger spotlight at SummerSlamGiving Roman Reigns the briefcase also allows him to get a better spotlight at SummerSlam. Currently, the plans are for Reigns and Jey Uso to have a tag team match against Breakker and Reed. Many believe that this is not the high-profile match the OTC deserves.However, if he does join the group and gets the briefcase, he can demand any match of his choice. He can also ruin Cody Rhodes or CM Punk's title shot at SummerSlam with a cash-in. Not only that, but if it is successful, he will also have the opportunity to become either the World Heavyweight Champion or the Undisputed WWE Champion without having to wait.