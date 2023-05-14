5 reasons why Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens must win at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns made his return during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown and dropped a bombshell. His big announcement has sent shockwaves through both the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion tore Jimmy and Jey Uso apart for losing to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on multiple occasions while praising Solo Sikoa for always taking care of the business. This preamble led to his big announcement for Night of Champions 2023.

The Tribal Chief revealed that he and Solo will team up to battle the Canadian stars currently holding the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the big event, and the coveted belts will be on the line.

While either team could walk away from Night of Champions 2023 with the gold, it could be argued that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should be the ones leaving with the titles in their possession. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Zayn and KO need to remain on top of the tag team scene.

Below are five reasons why Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens must win at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

#5. Roman Reigns is a part-timer

One of the biggest reasons why Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens must remain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions comes down to scheduling. Simply put, Roman Reigns isn't around enough to hold another set of titles.

The Tribal Chief had been absent from WWE programming for around a month until he returned to the blue brand this past Friday. He also oftentimes misses Premium Live Events, including Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are full-time roster members who are always there to deliver epic matches and moments for the WWE Universe. They should stay the Tag Team Champions because Roman won't be around to give the titles the prestige and spotlight they rightfully deserve.

#4. It is too soon for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to lose WWE's tag team belts

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens haven't been the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for very long. The duo won the titles in the main event of WrestleMania 39 back on April 1st, 2023.

While they defeated The Usos to win the titles and later defended the belts against the twins again, their reign with the gold has barely even begun. Granted, they've had a few exciting non-title bouts with The Street Profits and Imperium, but those could be big-time tag team title matches in the future.

The Prizefighter and Zayn need to keep the titles longer. While they don't need a record-setting reign like WWE is giving to so many champions, a month or two as the top titleholders feel far too short. It'd be especially strange to lose the belts to other members of The Bloodline.

#3. The Tribal Chief already has two belts

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on top of the world. He first captured the Universal Championship nearly 1,000 days ago and then won the WWE Title at WrestleMania last year.

Given that The Head of The Table has been a World Champion for nearly three years and a double champion for over a year, he clearly doesn't need more gold around his waist. Plus, holding more titles could prove to be troubling.

Reigns is a part-timer, as this article has already established. It can be argued that he's too inactive to be a World Champion.

How can he be expected to hold the two belts he already does, plus two others? Some belts would never be defended, which is reason enough for Owens and Zayn to retain.

#2. Sami Zayn's first big show in Saudi Arabia can't be a loss

Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

WWE Night of Champions 2023 is going to be an epic show. The aforementioned Undisputed RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Title match will take place, but a few other matches have been announced, such as Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

One of the interesting topics heading into the show is the fact that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are actually going to Saudi Arabia. Sami doesn't typically go to Saudi shows, and Owens opts out, too, out of solidarity. Seemingly, that stance has changed, possibly due to evolving regional politics.

While the outcome of a wrestling match means nothing to diplomatic relations, Sami and Kevin going to a new market is a big deal. WWE would be wise to give them a big win, especially after how the fans chanted Sami's name during last year's Saudi Arabia event, even when he wasn't there.

#1. The Bloodline needs more inner-turmoil

It can be argued that the best storyline in pro wrestling has been The Bloodline. This isn't just the best modern story, but it could be argued that it is the best story wrestling has ever produced. Despite what some naysayers would suggest, the story isn't over yet, either.

While many fans were disappointed with Cody Rhodes not dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare will seemingly finish the story in the future. Meanwhile, The Bloodline itself is beginning to crumble. SmackDown showed further signs of the group beginning to crack.

Night of Champions could be the perfect place to take another major step forward. If Jimmy and Jey Uso cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa the tag team gold, be it by accident or on purpose, another wrinkle will be added to their exciting angle. Roman and Solo should lose at Night of Champions for that reason alone.

