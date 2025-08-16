5 Reasons why Sami Zayn officially left WWE RAW

Sami Zayn made his official transfer from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown this week, and there are a lot of reasons why this switch wasn't only justified, but needed.

In this article, we will explore several aspects of this transfer - why Sami Zayn needed to leave RAW, why SmackDown is the right fit for him, and why SmackDown as a show and brand benefits from this move just as much, if not even more so, as Sami does.

#1. The main event scene on RAW is stacked

The main event scene on RAW over the past few months has primarily featured Seth Rollins and The Vision on the heel side and the resistance against him and his quest for ultimate power on the babyface side. In varying capacities, this group of individuals has included CM Punk, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight.

With the return of The Tribal Chief and the transfer of The Megastar, an already stacked list of top guys has only grown further, and given how long Sami has played the peacemaker role among contentious top babyfaces on RAW, it was time for something different, especially if WWE wants to build on the dissension between Punk, Knight and Reigns.

#2. Sami Zayn was not winning the World Heavyweight Championship anytime soon

Seth Rollins has major blowoff matches lined up with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, and while a Sami Zayn-Seth Rollins story may be one of the most interesting prospects today, given their history, WWE may wait to pull the trigger on it.

Rollins would be a great pick to be the man Sami Zayn defeats to win his first World Championship, and regardless of whether WWE eventually goes that route, potentially following a Royal Rumble win and a featured WrestleMania match, Sami Zayn didn't stand out as 'the guy' on RAW.

#3. SmackDown would allow Sami Zayn to shine brightest

If World Championship gold is indeed in Sami Zayn's future, a story with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes may be just as captivating as one with Seth Rollins. Here's why storytelling is the most important aspect of professional wrestling: when a nuanced character is a top star and has meaningfully interacted with fellow nuanced characters who are top stars, it would be utterly senseless for them to ever be relegated to lower positions on the card.

There are innumerable prospects and people to interact with for Sami Zayn on both RAW and SmackDown. But on the blue brand, the former Intercontinental Champion can be allowed to stand out because that would be in the best interests of the structure and direction of the brand itself. There are dynamics to be explored with Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Jimm Uso, and more, and while some would elevate Sami, others would be elevated by him. This brings us to the next point...

#4. SmackDown needs Sami Zayn

With Roman Reigns' quiet departure and LA Knight's trade, SmackDown seriously lacks star power. John Cena has limited dates left, Randy Orton isn't full-time throughout the year, the women's division also doesn't have someone like Becky Lynch or Rhea Ripley, or even exciting young talent compared to RAW, and as for Brock Lesnar's recent return, his schedule and possible future appearances remain a mystery.

Consistent storytelling on a week-to-week basis, impassioned promos, consistent and resonant character, and a brilliant bell-to-bell wrestler who can work with just about anybody: Sami Zayn is the guy any promoter would want. However, instead of being a utility guy on RAW, he can be one of the absolute biggest names on SmackDown and help rebuild the brand. Sami Zayn has no holes in his game, and as much as this trade might benefit the Montreal-native, it may benefit SmackDown as a show and a brand even more so.

#5. Allows Sami Zayn to be positioned as a Royal Rumble contender

Next year's Royal Rumble is set to emanate from Saudi Arabia. As such, Sami Zayn appears to be the favorite to go on and win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. This in no way implies that he can't do so anywhere else; Sami Zayn is a generational talent who deserves a Rumble win and would elicit one of the loudest pops anywhere in the world when he wins the Rumble or wins a world championship.

But with the Rumble in Saudi Arabia, the story just writes itself. He could be a very interesting challenger for both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, although if Rhodes stays a babyface, as is expected, for the foreseeable future, Zayn could craft a more compelling narrative with The Architect.

A well-timed push could allow him to pick up major wins and keep momentum going, while also staying separate from Rollins until it's go time.

