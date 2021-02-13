5 Reasons why Sami Zayn should win the WWE Elimination Chamber match

Sami Zayn thinks he has been robbed of the WWE Intercontinental Championship and several opportunities by the company. The Superstar believes that he deserves justice on WWE SmackDown, and there are several reasons why he should win the Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

On SmackDown, Zayn teamed up with King Corbin to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The victory allowed both men to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. Cesaro and Daniel Bryan qualified for the bout later in the night. Kevin Owens and Jey Uso will also be part of the said match during the pay-per-view.

The winner of SmackDown's Elimination Chamber contest will get a match against the Universal Champion later on in the pay-per-view. However, the effects of the unforgiving Chamber match will likely keep the winner from beating The Tribal Chief.

Zayn is one of the top Superstars in the match, and WWE must allow him to win the bout and compete against Roman Reigns. Let us know if you agree or disagree with this decision in the comments section below. But before doing that, let's take a look at the five reasons why Zayn should come out as the winner of the Elimination Chamber match on February 21, 2021.

#5 Sami Zayn deserves a big opportunity at WWE Elimination Chamber

On 8th May 2019, Sami Zayn got his last World Championship opportunity in WWE. Zayn competed in a Triple Threat Match against AJ Styles and then WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston. Zayn has not received a top title opportunity for over one and a half years now. Doesn't that sound like a conspiracy?

Zayn received a similar opportunity exactly one year earlier at the 2018 Fastlane event, where he was part of a six-pack challenge. This shows that The Great Liberator has not gotten a one-on-one WWE World Championship opportunity for over two years. Zayn’s last singles match for the WWE Championship came against Jinder Mahal in August 2017.

While Zayn has been in the Intercontinental Championship picture in recent months, he deserves a top title opportunity in WWE. Elimination Chamber could be the perfect place for the Superstar where he could outsmart the other competitors to win the entire contest.

Getting a big title opportunity will help the Superstar get ahead on SmackDown where he is currently portraying a brilliant gimmick. The victory will allow him to compete against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship later in the night.

Apollo may have exposed my ass on TV, but what he really exposed is biased officiating and yet more evidence of the massive conspiracy against Sami Zayn. We are documenting all of it. pic.twitter.com/C8FdBINDTv — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 19, 2021

Even if Zayn goes on to lose the match against Reigns later in the night, the big opportunity will help him get a massive push and allow him the chance to get in the spotlight.