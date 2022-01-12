5 reasons why Seth Rollins should defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at the WWE Royal Rumble. Adam Pearce handpicked Rollins to take on The Tribal Chief at the pay-per-view.

The Visionary has a lot of experience competing against Reigns. The two men have already fought against each other 29 times.

The Royal Rumble will be the first time the two men meet with the Universal Championship on the line. Rollins has a good chance of winning the title, but The Tribal Chief has been just too dominant in recent months.

However, it will be interesting to see how Reigns holds up without Paul Heyman by his side. Rollins' new heel side could also prove to be too much for The Head of the Table.

There are several reasons why a victory for the RAW Superstar will be beneficial for the company. Rollins is a stellar performer, and he could win the title before trading it with Brock Lesnar and moving back to his brand. The two champions could even just take their respective titles to their brands without any swaps.

Having said that, let's take a look at five reasons why Seth Rollins should defeat Roman Reigns to become the new Universal Champion at the 2022 Royal Rumble:

#5. Seth Rollins is one of the top WWE Superstars who can defeat Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins is one of the few former Universal Champions who hasn’t faced Roman Reigns for the title yet. Reigns has faced some of the toughest superstars in WWE to defend his title. He has defeated Daniel Bryan, Edge, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar and many other top superstars during his phenomenal reign.

The creative team needed to think outside the box to book a top contender for Reigns’ title at the WWE Royal Rumble. That’s why Seth Rollins was chosen from RAW to take on the big man from SmackDown.

Rollins is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers in the industry today and is at the same level as Roman Reigns. With that in mind, it makes sense that the creative team decided to book a RAW Superstar to challenge the Universal Champion.

The Visionary is also someone who can realistically defeat Reigns for the title without chipping away at his value. Rollins has already defeated top names such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton in the past.

With the unavailability of Drew McIntyre, he seems like the perfect man to defeat Reigns without denting his image on SmackDown. He is someone who should become the next Universal Champion as he is doing a great job with his gimmick.

