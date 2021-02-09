5 Reasons why Sheamus should win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber

During this week's WWE RAW, Shane McMahon made his surprise return to announce the competitors for the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre will defend his title against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, and The Miz.

While many had expected The Scottish Psychopath to collide with Sheamus in a singles bout after The Celtic Warrior had betrayed him on the previous week's episode, things took a slightly different turn.

Though the match is bound to be tremendous, considering the level of talent involved, McIntyre could possibly lose his title in a multi-man situation at Elimination Chamber. It could be the most competitive challenge of his career, and the probability of him walking out as the Champion has reduced drastically.

With that in mind, Sheamus walking out as the WWE Champion is also a possibility. The Celtic Warrior has been away from the main event scene for quite a long time now, and a win here will catapult him to the top of the card.

Here in this slideshow, we will look at five reasons why Sheamus should walk out of the Elimination Chamber as a five-time World Champion. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Sheamus should win the WWE Championship as a reward for his string of memorable performances in 2020

Sheamus has been so much better since he made his return. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wCNPQVMhNj — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) February 2, 2021

While the pandemic forced WWE to change a lot of their plans, the same turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Sheamus as he found himself climbing up the pecking order in WWE after a very long time. Firstly, his rivalries with Jeff Hardy and Big E on SmackDown produced a few highly-entertaining matches, and then his move to RAW led to his association with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. In the midst, he also had a couple of bangers against Riddle and Keith Lee.

For someone who had been languishing in the tag team division for so long, The Celtic Warrior has finally found himself in the main event program thanks to his eventual heel turn against McIntyre last week. WWE must capitalize on the momentum and crown him as the new WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber 2020. It will not only be a deserving victory for Sheamus, but it would also indicate that hardworking talents are rewarded in the modern WWE landscape.