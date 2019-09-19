5 reasons Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton need to join forces

The King of Strong Style and the Viper: A match made in heaven?

Pro wrestling has had its share of lone wolves over the years, and we're not just talking about Baron Corbin. Being a wrestler is tough. You never know what's going to happen in the wild and crazy world of the WWE. No matter how skilled a wrestler is, there's always the possibility that he will be ambushed or outnumbered.

Thus, alliances have an important place in sports entertainment. Sometimes an alliance is forged because of a common background, like the Wild Samoans. Other times, two distinct individuals team up for mutual benefit even though they have little in common. The Super Powers, Dusty Rhodes and Nikita Koloff, fall into this category.

Of course, then there are the sprawling stables like the NWO and the Four Horsemen. These groups often form for the express purpose of dominating a promotion, or at least the championship title picture.

Alliances can be of great benefit to young wrestlers who need mentoring or more experienced athletes to help them develop. But they can also benefit veteran wrestlers, even those who are enamored of being on their own.

This seemingly odd couple has more in common than you might think. Here are five reasons why Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura should join forces.

#1 Both men need a new direction in their careers

Randy Orton has come up short in his recent bid to become WWE Champion

To be fair, there are plenty of indie wrestlers who would love to be in the position that Randy Orton or Shinsuke Nakamura currently find themselves in.

Randy Orton has been a top heel on Smackdown in his unsuccessful bid to wrest the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston. Shinsuke Namaura is the current Intercontinental champion. So neither man's career has hit the skids, so to speak.

However, it can be said that neither man is living up to their full potential. An alliance between Orton and Nakamura could help jump start their stalled careers, with or without Sami Zayn in the mix.

