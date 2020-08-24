5 Reasons why "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt became the new Universal Champion at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2020 is officially in history books and the main event of the PPV saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion. While many expected the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton to be the main event, it was the other world title match that closed the show.

It was at SummerSlam 2019 where "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt made his in-ring debut by defeating Finn Balor. So much went down in the year since then with the character going through several positive and negative upgrades. One year later, Bray Wyatt captured the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

Let's take a look at the five reasons why Bray Wyatt became the new Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know your opinions and reaction on the same.

#5 Bray Wyatt gaining back the title that he shouldn't have lost

As mentioned above, this was the second Universal Championship victory for Bray Wyatt. It was last year at WWE Crown Jewel when The Fiend defeated Seth Rollins to win the Universal title for the first time and held on to it before something disastrous happened.

After building the character so well for several months, WWE decided to let a returning WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg defeat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt clean at WWE Super ShowDown earlier this year. The decision led to a massive backlash from the fans and definitely affected the momentum of Wyatt badly.

THE FIEND IS THE NEW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION



OH SHIT ROMAN REIGNS ROMAN REIGNS#SUMMERSLAM pic.twitter.com/52699pWYzG — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) August 24, 2020

With Bray Wyatt winning back the Universal Championship at SummerSlam tonight, WWE would like to undo the mistake they made earlier and let him have a solid run this time. Though with Roman Reigns returning to close out the show, things aren't looking too good for Bray Wyatt's title reign. More on that later!