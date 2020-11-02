5 reasons The Fiend vs. Randy Orton might be a mistake

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton was teased last week on Monday Night RAW and while a lot of fans want WWE to go there, they don't seem to understand the consequences that come with the feud. The kind of consequences that could end up hurting The Fiend character and everyone involved.

Again, a lot of fans are clamoring to see The Fiend vs. Randy Orton, especially after what happened at WrestleMania 33, but what would it do to the character as a whole? Furthermore, would it be more successful than what WWE did with The Fiend and Braun Strowman a few months ago?

With a feud between the two on the horizon, here are five reasons why The Fiend vs. Randy Orton isn't a good idea right now. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and whether you are looking forward to their eventual encounter.

#5 The Fiend and Randy Orton are both heels at the moment

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton presents a very weird dynamic for their storyline.

The Fiend might be a fan-favorite among the WWE Universe, but that doesn't automatically make him a babyface when it comes to his storylines. Furthermore, between brainwashing Alexa Bliss into his cult and randomly attacking other Superstars, there is no way to pass him off as a babyface right now.

Unfortunately for WWE, that means The Fiend and Randy Orton's feud will be heel vs. heel for the time being. Now, that might start to change once the storyline unfolds and what Randy Orton did to the Fiend is brought back up, but does that really make him the babyface just by default?

In the end, one of the hardest parts of The Fiend character is trying to portray him as a babyface, which is why he is much better off as a heel. While that might be true in most cases, WWE seems to have him in a situation where he almost must turn babyface for the storyline to even work.