5 Reasons why The Miz won the Money in the Bank contract at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 saw a massive match added to the card at the last moment, on the go-home SmackDown episode, when JBL ruled in The Miz's favor to give him a match against Otis at the pay-per-view with his Money in the Bank contract on the line.

At WWE Hell in a Cell tonight, Tucker shockingly turned on his Heavy Machinery partner Otis, which led to The Miz defeating him to become a two-time Money in the Bank winner. This result has changed the landscape of WWE quite significantly and it will be interesting to see what does it lead to.

For now, let's take a look at five reasons why WWE decided to let The Miz defeat Otis at Hell in a Cell to win the Money in the Bank contract. Be sure to comment down and let us know your reactions on the same.

#5 Otis was going nowhere with the Money in the Bank contract

Otis is the worst Money In the Bank holder in WWE history. Miz spoke some facts 💯 — 𝑺𝒚𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒚𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒆 (@SydneyMarie_15) October 20, 2020

Otis becoming Mr. Money in the Bank was arguably one of the most unexpected decisions by WWE this year. While it was a gamble based on how popular Otis was, thanks to his love angle with Mandy Rose, it is safe to say that the gamble wasn't paying off well.

Otis was going absolutely nowhere with the Money in the Bank contract. With top Superstars like Roman Reigns and Randy Orton holding the world titles on SmackDown and RAW respectively, Otis had no momentum whatsoever to be taken seriously as a threat to either of them.

Letting The Miz defeat Otis to win the Money in the Bank contract almost looked like WWE realizing the same and deciding to fix it. With all due respect to Otis, The Miz is a much better option to be Mr. Money in the Bank.