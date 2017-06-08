5 Reasons to watch Impact India

What can we expect from the first episode of Impact Wrestling from Mumbai, India on Friday, June 09, 2017?

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 14:13 IST

We caught up some of the biggest names in Impact Wrestling last week during their tour of Mumbai. Impact Wrestling airs their episodes from India this week, the first of which will air tomorrow night IST.

Anticipation is at a fever pitch as these are the first episodes filmed in India for a major North American wrestling company. What can we expect from Impact’s historic tapings in India? Read on to find out.

#5 Knockouts title match

Rosemary came to Allie’s aid a couple of weeks ago to save her from Laurel Van Ness and Sienna. On last week’s episode of Impact, we saw Rosemary backstage with Allie. She told a confused Allie that she had saved her because she was told by the Hive, after the breakup of The Decay, to help those in need.

This week, we see Rosemary defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Laurel Van Ness. She will probably be accompanied to the ring by GFW Women’s Champion Sienna, so the odds looked stacked against Rosemary.

Will Rosemary retain the title? What part, if any at all, will Allie play? Who will leave India with the Impact Knockouts Championship?