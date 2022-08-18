5 reasons why Trish Stratus should wrestle one last match in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently tweeted that she will be in attendance for the company's live events in Canada. She will surely get a big reception in her home country, perhaps more so than anyone else on the roster.

Stratus' announcement also has fans talking about a potential return to WWE. She last wrestled at SummerSlam 2019, where she took on Charlotte Flair in an epic contest. The level of excitement will be beyond the roof if the WWE Hall of Famer returns for one last match.

On that note, we look at five reasons why Trish Stratus should return to WWE and wrestle one last match.

#5. On our list of reasons why Trish Stratus should wrestle one last WWE match: There are many dream matches for her on the main roster

Stratus could take on any of WWE's top stars.

WWE loves to pit their current superstars with legendary wrestlers of the past in fantasy matchups. In Trish Stratus' case, she faced Charlotte Flair three years ago and immediately had the WWE Universe dream about other top matches she could be in.

Stratus could fight the likes of Becky Lynch, Asuka, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and even Ronda Rousey. Any of these potential contests would send hype levels way above the proverbial meter. The Hall of Famer has star power in spades, which means she could return to WWE to fight virtually any top star on the roster.

#4. She still has plenty to offer

Trish Stratus retired from in-ring competition in 2007. She has made sporadic appearances in the ring ever since and has looked good each time. This is something most wrestlers cannot achieve post-retirement, which is a credit to how timeless a performer she is.

Most recently, Stratus looked solid in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, the 2018 Evolution pay-per-view, and her SummerSlam match against Charlotte Flair. All three matches showed that she can hang with the current crop of superstars and do well.

As such, she should return to WWE for one last match and show the world why she is the greatest female superstar of all time.

#3. She could put rising stars over

Anyone who beats Stratus instantly becomes main event material

For the most part, the life cycle of being a WWE Superstar is racking up victories and championships in your younger days and paying your dues towards the end of your career. Trish Stratus is a legend of the business, which also means her star power can be used to put over rising stars on the roster.

A victory over someone like Stratus would do wonders for any superstar. The likes of Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan could all use a high-profile win to establish themselves.

WWE could have the Canadian return for one last match and elevate someone to a new level of superstardom.

#2. Her last match ended in defeat

As far as retirements go, Trish Stratus had one of the best final matches in WWE history. She defeated longtime rival Lita in her hometown of Toronto to win her seventh women's championship. Her retirement came immediately afterward, which meant she went out as champion and on the greatest high possible.

Fans have argued over the years that Stratus probably shouldn't have returned to wrestling after the epic ending she had. Her last match saw her beaten by Charlotte Flair, taking away some of the shine from her retirement match.

The Canadian will want to rectify that bit of history and end her career with a win. As such, she could return to WWE looking for a final victory before she rides into the sunset for good.

#1. She could cement her legacy as the G.O.A.T. with a Women's Championship

Extrapolating the previous point, Trish Stratus could look to embark on one final run as Women's Champion before she calls it quits on her career. While she was gone, Charlotte Flair overtook her seven world title reigns and currently sits on 13. Moreover, Becky Lynch has six to her name and could soon match Stratus' record.

Many consider the WWE Hall of Famer to be the greatest female superstar of all time. If she returns to WWE and wins another women's title, she could sway more support to her corner. Winning the world championship in another era would solidify her claim to being the greatest ever to do so.

The fact that Stratus is considered as such despite her numbers being dwarfed by Flair's speaks volumes about her legacy in the industry. Winning the eighth title would undoubtedly give the Canadian one last hurrah and the sendoff she deserves.

