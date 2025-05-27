The Money in the Bank contracts can completely change the trajectory of a WWE Superstar's career. For most winners, the briefcase represents their first true chance to win a World Championship.

Former World Champions like Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena captured the contract despite having won multiple titles beforehand. That's why the best use of Money in the Bank is to push a newer or younger star who has the potential to be a future main-eventer.

Using the platform to finally give a deserving star a first major title win is also how bookers should use the contract. LA Knight qualified for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match but has yet to win a major World title in WWE. He should capture this year's contract for the next five reasons.

#5. He's one of SmackDown's top stars

After feuding with the Fiend, LA Knight gained popularity among the WWE Universe. The cheers were so loud that bookers were forced to turn The Megastar babyface.

He won the United States Championship twice and challenged Roman Reigns when he was the Undisputed WWE Champion. Like all of those matches, Knight was cheated by the Bloodline.

Even without The Tribal Chief on SmackDown, Knight has continued to combat the Bloodline while both Cody Rhodes and Reigns have been off television. It's time to reward the Megastar for working his butt off.

#4. A recent history with John Cena

If WWE wants to keep the Money in the Bank winner on the same brand as John Cena, then Knight would be a great choice to defeat him. The two teamed together against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline two years ago before Cena's heel turn.

The two could have crossed paths earlier in their careers had Knight been signed sooner than five years ago. Things have greatly changed for both men since they last crossed paths.

Cena's retirement tour needs to involve feuds from his distant past and recent past. Knight fits the bill and would provide fans with a great foil in promos for the man who wants to ruin wrestling.

#3. He's more than ready to be the top face of a brand

How many times did Knight fend off Solo Sikoa's Bloodline before, during, and after Roman Reigns' hiatus last year? The answer would be on a near-weekly basis on SmackDown.

Knight still gets some of the loudest pops, and his matches more than qualify him for top-star status. Randy Orton is a 14-time World Champion and essentially wrestles the same match every time he steps in the ring.

Few can cut promos and engage the crowd as much as Knight. It's time for a new face to rule over SmackDown now that one (Jey Uso) is doing the same on RAW.

#2. New names in the title scene with Money in the Bank winners

Randy Orton has challenged for both major WWE titles in the last year. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

When Mr. McMahon was in charge of creative, he generally booked the same four or five names as his major titleholders.

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton were either champions or always challenging for titles before and during the pandemic.

Different names would move in and out of the picture, like Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, and Drew McIntyre. Gunther, Jey Uso, and Damian Priest represent Triple H's willingness to rely on different names.

While John Cena bucks that trend, he's retiring. LA Knight has been just as important as Priest, Gunther, and Jey, and they were all World Heavyweight Champions.

#1. LA Knight is a believable threat to dethrone either champion

Jey Uso may be an easier target since he's on RAW each week, but that doesn't mean LA Knight wouldn't target The Yeet Master. The Megastar is a viable threat to both champions and has gone after a major title before.

He could have defeated Reigns a few years back, but like all of his matches, the Bloodline interfered to preserve his title run. If Knight wins Money in the Bank, it's not hard to see him winning either brand's top belt.

Damian Priest had a similar ascent, and many didn't think he would be a viable champion. Factor in his ability to hang with Cena in promos, and Knight dethroning either star after winning Money in the Bank isn't hard to envision.

