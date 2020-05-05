5 Reasons why AJ Styles replaced Apollo Crews in the Men's Money in the Bank 2020 Ladder Match

He's back!

Apollo Crews was one of the first Superstars to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank 2020 Ladder Match, beating WWE legend MVP to earn his spot. While he was gaining an incredible amount of momentum, it all came to a halt with one knee injury in a United States title match against Andrade.

With the referee forced to stop the contest and Crews later being on crutches, he was removed from the spot, and a "Last Chance" Gauntlet match was going to determine his replacement.

The field of competitors comprised of Bobby Lashley, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and the returning AJ Styles. While Lashley and Carrillo were the stars of the match, it was The Phenomenal AJ Styles who returned.

When he made his entrance, it was clear that he was in it for the win. He only needed to get through a beaten-down Carrillo to earn his spot.

Here are five reasons why he replaced Apollo Crews at Money in the Bank 2020:

#5. It was either going to be him or Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley went far

There were only two Superstars who could legitimately have taken his place. While it would have been nice to see Carrillo get a big upset win, the logical choices were AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley.

They were the only "top" stars of the match and Lashley was wreaking havoc before getting himself eliminated via a DQ. Had AJ Styles not been available, it's highly likely that Lashley would have gotten his winner's spot.

Admittedly, it would be fun to watch him squash Superstars from start to finish. But given the status of the two, it isn't surprising that WWE chose to go with AJ Styles. He's a much bigger name and perhaps more suited to a match stipulation like this.