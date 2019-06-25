5 Reasons why AJ Styles will turn heel on WWE RAW after Stomping Grounds

Very Important Turn of Events

In case you missed WWE Stomping Grounds, Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe and became the WWE United States Champion. Most people in the WWE Universe considered the match to be one of the best bouts of the night and it looks like Ricochet is all set for a big push. But before that gets underway, Ricochet is going to take on AJ Styles on the RAW after WWE Stomping Grounds.

It's been a while since AJ Styles lost the WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan and hasn't been in a worthwhile feud since then. His last big match against Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank was well received by the WWE Universe but perhaps, it's time for The Phenomenal One to switch gears and let his dark side out.

Recently, Styles reunited with The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) and fan speculation ran amock. Though, it's possible that they have reassembled just for the upcoming WWE Japan show. All 3 men were part of the NJPW stable, The Bullet Club, and are well known to Japanese fans. They have wrestled as The Club in the WWE before, but it was short rather than drawn out.

But their run-in with Ricochet during his photoshoot seemed to, at the very least, confirm that there is some sort of long-term plan in place for the trio. With this in mind, here are 5 reasons why AJ Styles will turn heel on WWE Raw.

#5 Creating a long-lasting WWE heel faction

The Club is Here

It's quite obvious that AJ Styles, Gallows and Anderson were not given a proper go-around the last time. In terms of being a heel stable, they can certainly do something different creatively and pose a threat to everyone on the roster. It's honestly one of the missing ingredients that WWE Raw desperately needs right now.

Unlike other stables, they already have a history and most WWE fans know about their NJPW origins. While Finn Balor could be part of The Club, it probably won't happen with him being on WWE Smackdown (for the most part). If booked correctly, The Club could be on the same level as nWo and DX, and have countless members to take on the mantle going forward.

