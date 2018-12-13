5 reasons why Baron Corbin shouldn't lose at WWE TLC

Corbin's loss is bad for business!

Baron Corbin is working as a heel acting Raw general manager since Kurt angle was sent on vacation. The former constable on Monday Nights was loved for his heelish approach during the initial days, as that would stir some storylines and make them more interesting.

Since taking charge, 'The Lone Wolf' has impressed with his work and is now the most heelish performer on Raw. Despite not being in the ring as an active performer, Baron Corbin has control of the show and ensures that his peers get all the applaud and push, while his adversaries get a lot of ambushes. The same can be confirmed with the attacks on Braun Strowman and Finn Balor who are currently out due to injury, and Kevin Owens had to go under the knife thanks to an attack by Corbin's henchmen Bobby Lashley.

After the turn of events on the red brand over the past few weeks, I have started enjoying the show and want to see Baron Corbin in the position of power for more time. It would be great to see him create havoc and then mess with Stephanie McMahon who puts him in his place through her elected wrestler.

With this in mind, let's look at 5 reasons why Baron Corbin should win at WWE TLC:

#1 Put Relevant Superstars Over



It comes as no surprise that Drew McIntyre is getting the push right now. He has the looks, physique and also the skills to speak on the mic. The in-ring skills of 'The Scottish Pschyopath' are second to none, and as Roman Reigns isn't a part of the roster right now and even Braun Strowman, as well as Finn Balor and Kevin Owens, are out due to injury, he must get the push to keep things rolling.

A match between him and Brock Lesnar would be a great business idea, and with Corbin in the driving seat, things can become even better.

