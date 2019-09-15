5 reasons why Batista might come out of pro wrestling retirement

Batista

This weekend saw the second iteration of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event, a worked mix of MMA/Pro Wrestling style matches promoted by GCW.

At the event, Killer Kross, who is currently at a standstill with Impact Wrestling regarding his contract status, faced Nick Gage in the Bloodsport main event. The bout saw Kross defeat Gage via submission with a rear naked choke.

Following the match, Kross cut a promo on the microphone and actually called out retired WWE star Dave "Batista" Bautista.

It remains unclear why Kross targeted Batista in his promo, but Batista was rumored to be filming something in the same building in which Bloodsport took place, so it's possible Kross was calling out Batista to see if he could get The Animal to make some type of surprise appearance at the event.

During Kross' promo on Batista, he said he knows how much Batista loves the pro wrestling business, so let's take a look at five reasons why The Animal might come out of retirement.

#5 Batista's final feud in WWE was less than stellar

Triple H vs Batista

Following his last run in WWE, Batista was publicly adamant about wanting to return to the company to finish his career on his own terms, in a feud against Triple H.

While many fans scratched their heads as to why The Animal wanted to face The Game for his final pro wrestling feud, Batista felt the match was full circle for him and would offer perfect closure to his storied WWE career.

The match was finally made for WrestleMania 35 this year, and after the bout, Batista publicly retired from WWE, saying his days in the ring are officially over.

The feud with Triple H, however, was underwhelming at best, mainly due to Batista oddly returning as a heel against The Game, who was not necessarily a babyface. Additionally, The Animal, as good as he is, made too few TV appearances to build the match prior to WrestleMania.

